New M.S. Degree In Energy And Sustainability Management

Dallas, TX (SMU), Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global in the transition is $1.8 trillion, up 17% year over year (Bloomberg NEF ). As the global transitions from fossil fuels to low-carbon energy sources, from to consumer-packaged goods to and beyond, there is a growing demand for managers with a specialized skill set. They must guide companies through the energy transition, adopt sustainable business practices, and meet the growing expectations of stakeholders and regulators.

To address this demand, the SMU Cox School of Business and its Maguire Energy Institute are launching a new graduate degree program: the Master of Science in Energy and Sustainability Management (MSESM). Unlike broader sustainability programs in environmental science, engineering, or public policy, the MSESM is specifically designed to meet business needs. Students learn to evaluate, measure and report climate-related business risks and develop effective strategies for creating sustainable enterprises. The proposed curriculum combines courses in finance, accounting, management, operations, and energy, preparing students to meet evolving expectations of shareholders, lenders, customers, and regulators.

“Our program equips MSESM graduates with the skills to help businesses navigate the energy transition,” said SMU Cox Professor Kumar Venkataraman, the Maguire Chair in Energy Management, and Academic Director of the Maguire Energy Institute and the Kyle Miller Energy Program.“The curriculum focuses on integrating climate risk into key areas like project management, valuation, capital raising, and carbon emissions reporting. Beyond traditional roles in energy firms and investment banks, the program also prepares students for positions in corporate sustainability teams and consulting careers specializing in energy efficiency and decarbonization.”

Students in the 9-month SMU Cox MSESM program can choose to specialize in one of three tracks: 1) Accounting-learning to accurately measure and disclose climate-related costs and a company's carbon footprint in financial statements; 2) Finance- focusing on the evaluation of sustainability projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions; or 3) Operations-developing skills to identify and reduce operational risks, particularly those caused by climate-related disruptions.

Applications are currently being accepted at The Cox School will host an Energy at Cox webinar from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Central on Thursday, Jan. 30. MSESM classes will begin in fall 2025. This program has been approved by the SMU Educational Programs Committee, contingent upon approval by the SMU Board of Trustees.

About SMU Cox

