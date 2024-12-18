Feganscott Announces Investigation Into Connectoncall Data Breach That Compromised Private Provider And Patient Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, consumer-rights law firm FeganScott announced it has launched an investigation into ConnectOnCall following confirmation from the digital, on-call communications services provider that sensitive data belonging to more than 900,000 providers and patients was stolen during a large-scale cyberattack.

According to a statement from ConnectOnCall, between February and May 2024, an unauthorized third party accessed ConnectOnCall's system and obtained data within the application. This included information shared in communications between providers and patients, such as names, phone numbers, sensitive information related to health conditions, treatments, or prescriptions, and Social Security numbers.

“What's especially concerning about the ConnectOnCall data breach is that, while the company suffered a significant security issue months ago, it only just began notifying affected patients and providers last week,” said Elizabeth Fegan, managing partner at FeganScott.“By standing mute, ConnectOnCall allowed cybercriminals the opportunity to have free reign with its customers' highly sensitive data, denying them the opportunity to take steps to protect themselves, and only recently offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. This is the very essence of too little, too late.”

ConnectOnCall mailed notice letters to impacted consumers on December 11, 2024. Consumers and providers who have received a notice letter or used ConnectOnCall are urged to contact FeganScott to learn more about their rights at ... or by visiting .

