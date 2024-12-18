Weber Shandwick, Real Chemistry Lead In2 SABRE Nominations

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO-Weber Shandwick has received more North American In2 SABRE nominations than any other agency, with 18 of the campaigns it conducted last year shortlisted for the awards, which recognize work in insight and innovation-spanning content creation, digital and social media, data and analytics and more.



Weber Shandwick finished ahead of healthcare specialist Real Chemistry, which racked up 14 nominations across multiple subsidiaries.

There were double digital finalists for MSL and M Booth (11 each) and for Burson (10).



The entire shortlist is available here . The winners will be announced during our North American Summit in Chicago on February 19 and during the awards ceremony that will follow in the evening. Tickets for that event will go on sale January 1.



“The In2 SABREs recognize the best work across the entire range of channels-paid, earned, shared and owned-as well as all the platforms PR people use to reach their audience in the modern age,” says Paul Holmes, who chaired the SABRE judges.“This is a showcase for the incredible breadth of creativity within our profession.



“It also recognize the work being done in data and analytics, research and measurement, areas critical to the sustained success of our business.”



Other firms with multiple nominations for their client work include: Citizen Relations (eight finalusts); Edelman (seven); Bospar (six); and Current Global, Ketchum, Mullen Lowe, PAN, SolComms, and Zeno (five finalists each). In total, close to 70 different PR agencies are among the honorees.

