Delhi Metro Services To Remain Affected On These Route For Over A Week: Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Metro rail services will be severely affected over the next fortnight - with several routes and stations closed temporarily. Parts of the Yellow and Red lines will be unavailable to commuters starting from Wednesday.

“Train services between Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli will not be available after 10:45 pm till the end of revenue service and from the start of revenue service till 7:02 am from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday till the intervening night of December 28 and 29,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation wrote on X.

During this time several stations - Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor - will remain closed. However normal train services will remain available between Jahangirpuri and the Millenium City Centre in Gurugram.

“Train services on the Red Line (Line-1) from Keshav Puram towards Rithala will not be available after 11:30 pm from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday to December 31/January 1,” the DMRC added an a separate post.

The busy Blue Line of Delhi Metro had come to a screeching halt earlier this month following the theft of approximately 140 metres of signalling cables between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The route connecting Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre was stalled for about six hours - causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

The DMRC first flagged the incident around 8:00 am as 20 maintenance personnel rushed to fix the issue. It later said that normal services had resumed from 1:38 pm.

Cable theft has become a growing problem in the area - with officials reporting 44 incidents this year. The Delhi Police conducts regular patrolling of the metro tracks and performs checks at platforms, while metro staff also carry out routine surveillance on metro premises with the help of CCTV cameras.

(With inputs from agencies)