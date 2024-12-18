Podcast: Lonely At The Top? Female Agency Founders In Conversation
12/18/2024 3:15:19 PM
Fine Lines founder Kat McGettigan, previously a leader at some of the UK's leading PR agencies, and Goldbug founder Lara Gould, a former Mail on Sunday and Mirror journalist, join Maja Pawinska Sims on the PRovoke Podcast to talk about their career journeys and their experiences as female agency founders and leaders. The duo also dive into the
Lonely Female Founders Club , which McGettigan recently launched to support women entrepreneurs in the PR industry and beyond.
