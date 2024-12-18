HKSTP Bringing Largest Ever Delegation Of Hong Kong Tech To CES 2025 Highlighting Latest Solutions To Global Challenges Media Outreach Newswire APAC
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Hong Kong Science and technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in serial to the Innovation Mixer initiative and in parallel to the preparation of the second cohort of the Global Booster Programme: United States 2025, is set to introduce an unprecedented delegation of 45 tech companies to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.
Representatives of participating tech companies at CES 2025 and HKSTP shared achievements and aspirations ahead. (From left) Fever Chu, Co-founder of Zence Object; Turzo Bose, Co-founder and CEO of Vidi Labs; Dr Edward Mak, Founder and CEO of Vista InnoTech; Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP; Ray Lok, Founder and CEO of Full Nature Farms; and Prof Chea-su Kee, Co-founder of GOOD Vision and team.
In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by the Hong Kong Electronics Industries Association (HKEIA), the delegation spans its presence at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion across Eureka Park and Global Pavilion, under five industry fields wrapping around advanced electronics, green- and life tech, and more, for tech companies to draw traction from industry leaders, venture capitals, and R&D institutions, while demonstrating Hong Kong's efforts in encouraging talent development and technological advancement.
Three among the participating units were recently named CES Innovation Award 2025 Honourees in recognition of their outstanding design and engineering of the technology products. Rocket 2.0, a smart irrigation system developed by Full Nature Farms won in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category; Seekr, an AI wearable from Vidi Labs with the needs of the visually-impaired and the elderly community in mind was recognised in Accessibility & AgeTech; and a 3-axis Micro Gimbal Stabiliser, the smallest of its kind that was introduced by Vista InnoTech won in Imaging.
Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP, said: "It is gratifying to introduce to the world up-and-coming startups and their breakthrough technology, with the potential to have far-reaching positive impact. Our mission at HKSTP is to provide promising startups resources in gaining a firm footing on the global stage. We welcomed over 6,000 visitors at CES 2024 that's gotten us numerous business leads, we believe it's truly reflecting Hong Kong's capabilities in nurturing a dynamic I&T ecosystem."
Expedition outreaching markets overseas extended beyond tradeshow participation. The first batch of Global Booster Programme were launched following CES 2024, where five Hong Kong startups showing potential were selected for a rigorous six-month training and business development opportunities in Silicon Valley that led to over US$15 million secured. The next phase of the Programme is underway in setting the scene for startups to engagement with the international I&T landscape and the outlook of achievements.
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025
|
Date:
|
7 to 10 January 2025
|
Venue:
|
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, US
|
Booth No.:
|
63001, Level 1, Hall G, Venetian Expo, Eureka Park
50832, Level 2, Hall A, Venetian Expo, Global Pavilion
For up-to-date information about the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at CES, please visit:
.
Appendix 1: List of 51 tech companies and institute at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion including 6 non-HKSTP tech companies and institute
(in alphabetical order)
|
No.
|
Company Name
|
Booth Location
|
1
|
Aiilog Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
2
|
Ailytics Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
3
|
AiShang Mobility (Hong Kong) Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
4
|
Applied Technology Group Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
5
|
AutoKeybo Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
6
|
Bioenergy Resources Research Centre Limited (BRRC) ^
|
Eureka Park
|
7
|
Braillic Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
8
|
Carnot Innovations Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
9
|
Creations Un Limited ^
|
Global Pavilion
|
10
|
Dawnflow Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
11
|
Easenory Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
12
|
Epago Technologies Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
13
|
Expando World Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
14
|
FreightAmigo Services Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
15
|
Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Limited *
|
Global Pavilion
|
16
|
GOOD Vision Technologies Co., Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
17
|
GOOVision Technology Co. Ltd
|
Eureka Park
|
18
|
Guardian Glow Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
19
|
HairCoSys Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
20
|
Hitrons Intelligence Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
21
|
Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Centre (FLAIR)
|
Eureka Park
|
22
|
HongKong Umedia Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
23
|
i2Cool Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
24
|
iCombo Tech Company Limited ^
|
Eureka Park
|
25
|
Immune Materials Limited (IML)
|
Eureka Park
|
26
|
Incus Company Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
27
|
InsightRT Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
28
|
Kim Dai AI Technology Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
29
|
MEMS Drive Hong Kong Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
30
|
Meridian Innovation Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
31
|
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited (NAMI)
|
Global Pavilion
|
32
|
On-us Company Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
33
|
OOley Care Company Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
34
|
PharmCare Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
35
|
Point Fit Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
36
|
PREN Limited ^
|
Eureka Park
|
37
|
Reunite Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
38
|
Robocore Technology Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
39
|
SHAKE Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
40
|
Sitan Semiconductor International Co. Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
41
|
SmartLedgers Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
42
|
Solos Technology Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
43
|
TG0 Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
44
|
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) ^
|
Global Pavilion
|
45
|
ThingX Technologies Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
46
|
Universpirit Innovation Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
47
|
Vidi Labs Limited *
|
Eureka Park
|
48
|
VisionDrop AI Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
49
|
Vista InnoTech Limited (VIT) *
|
Global Pavilion
|
50
|
Vizzle Limited ^
|
Eureka Park
|
51
|
Zence Object Technology
|
Global Pavilion
Note:
Winners of CES Innovation Awards 2025 marked with (*).
Non-HKSTP park companies marked with (^).
