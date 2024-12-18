عربي


HKSTP Bringing Largest Ever Delegation Of Hong Kong Tech To CES 2025 Highlighting Latest Solutions To Global Challenges Media Outreach Newswire APAC

12/18/2024 2:33:24 PM

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Hong Kong Science and technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in serial to the Innovation Mixer initiative and in parallel to the preparation of the second cohort of the Global Booster Programme: United States 2025, is set to introduce an unprecedented delegation of 45 tech companies to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.


Representatives of participating tech companies at CES 2025 and HKSTP shared achievements and aspirations ahead. (From left) Fever Chu, Co-founder of Zence Object; Turzo Bose, Co-founder and CEO of Vidi Labs; Dr Edward Mak, Founder and CEO of Vista InnoTech; Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP; Ray Lok, Founder and CEO of Full Nature Farms; and Prof Chea-su Kee, Co-founder of GOOD Vision and team.
In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by the Hong Kong Electronics Industries Association (HKEIA), the delegation spans its presence at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion across Eureka Park and Global Pavilion, under five industry fields wrapping around advanced electronics, green- and life tech, and more, for tech companies to draw traction from industry leaders, venture capitals, and R&D institutions, while demonstrating Hong Kong's efforts in encouraging talent development and technological advancement.

Three among the participating units were recently named CES Innovation Award 2025 Honourees in recognition of their outstanding design and engineering of the technology products. Rocket 2.0, a smart irrigation system developed by Full Nature Farms won in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category; Seekr, an AI wearable from Vidi Labs with the needs of the visually-impaired and the elderly community in mind was recognised in Accessibility & AgeTech; and a 3-axis Micro Gimbal Stabiliser, the smallest of its kind that was introduced by Vista InnoTech won in Imaging.

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP, said: "It is gratifying to introduce to the world up-and-coming startups and their breakthrough technology, with the potential to have far-reaching positive impact. Our mission at HKSTP is to provide promising startups resources in gaining a firm footing on the global stage. We welcomed over 6,000 visitors at CES 2024 that's gotten us numerous business leads, we believe it's truly reflecting Hong Kong's capabilities in nurturing a dynamic I&T ecosystem."

Expedition outreaching markets overseas extended beyond tradeshow participation. The first batch of Global Booster Programme were launched following CES 2024, where five Hong Kong startups showing potential were selected for a rigorous six-month training and business development opportunities in Silicon Valley that led to over US$15 million secured. The next phase of the Programme is underway in setting the scene for startups to engagement with the international I&T landscape and the outlook of achievements.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025

Date:
7 to 10 January 2025
Venue:
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, US
Booth No.:
63001, Level 1, Hall G, Venetian Expo, Eureka Park
50832, Level 2, Hall A, Venetian Expo, Global Pavilion

For up-to-date information about the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at CES, please visit: .

Appendix 1: List of 51 tech companies and institute at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion including 6 non-HKSTP tech companies and institute (in alphabetical order)

No.
Company Name
Booth Location
1
Aiilog Limited
Global Pavilion
2
Ailytics Limited
Eureka Park
3
AiShang Mobility (Hong Kong) Limited
Eureka Park
4
Applied Technology Group Limited
Global Pavilion
5
AutoKeybo Limited
Eureka Park
6
Bioenergy Resources Research Centre Limited (BRRC) ^
Eureka Park
7
Braillic Limited
Eureka Park
8
Carnot Innovations Limited
Global Pavilion
9
Creations Un Limited ^
Global Pavilion
10
Dawnflow Limited
Eureka Park
11
Easenory Technology Limited
Eureka Park
12
Epago Technologies Limited
Eureka Park
13
Expando World Limited
Eureka Park
14
FreightAmigo Services Limited
Global Pavilion
15
Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Limited *
Global Pavilion
16
GOOD Vision Technologies Co., Limited
Eureka Park
17
GOOVision Technology Co. Ltd
Eureka Park
18
Guardian Glow Limited
Eureka Park
19
HairCoSys Limited
Global Pavilion
20
Hitrons Intelligence Limited
Eureka Park
21
Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Centre (FLAIR)
Eureka Park
22
HongKong Umedia Limited
Global Pavilion​
23
i2Cool Limited
Eureka Park
24
iCombo Tech Company Limited ^
Eureka Park
25
Immune Materials Limited (IML)
Eureka Park
26
Incus Company Limited
Global Pavilion
27
InsightRT Limited
Eureka Park
28
Kim Dai AI Technology Limited
Global Pavilion​
29
MEMS Drive Hong Kong Limited
Global Pavilion​
30
Meridian Innovation Limited
Global Pavilion
31
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited (NAMI)
Global Pavilion​
32
On-us Company Limited
Global Pavilion​
33
OOley Care Company Limited
Eureka Park
34
PharmCare Technology Limited
Eureka Park
35
Point Fit Technology Limited
Eureka Park
36
PREN Limited ^
Eureka Park
37
Reunite Limited
Eureka Park
38
Robocore Technology Limited
Global Pavilion
39
SHAKE Limited
Eureka Park
40
Sitan Semiconductor International Co. Limited
Eureka Park
41
SmartLedgers Limited
Eureka Park
42
Solos Technology Limited
Global Pavilion
43
TG0 Limited
Eureka Park
44
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) ^
Global Pavilion
45
ThingX Technologies Limited
Eureka Park
46
Universpirit Innovation Limited
Eureka Park
47
Vidi Labs Limited *
Eureka Park
48
VisionDrop AI Limited
Eureka Park
49
Vista InnoTech Limited (VIT) *
Global Pavilion
50
Vizzle Limited ^
Eureka Park
51
Zence Object Technology
Global Pavilion

Note:
  • Winners of CES Innovation Awards 2025 marked with (*).
  • Non-HKSTP park companies marked with (^).



