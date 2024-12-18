عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uttarakhand Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 19, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 19, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures


12/18/2024 9:00:52 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 17.3 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 6.51 °C and 20.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:15 PM


Uttarakhand AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 4.5 °C and a maximum of 19.54 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 16%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 2024 17.30 Broken clouds
December 21, 2024 18.29 Sky is clear
December 22, 2024 18.21 Sky is clear
December 23, 2024 18.35 Overcast clouds
December 24, 2024 18.35 Sky is clear
December 25, 2024 16.58 Few clouds
December 26, 2024 17.00 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear
Also Read | Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

MENAFN18122024007365015876ID1109009716


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search