Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Kunal Madhukar As Managing Director – Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research LLC ( ) is modernizing IR with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of investor relations services, research-driven content and communications, and investor engagement. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Kunal Madhukar has joined the firm as Managing Director – Technology.

Shawn Severson, WTR CEO and Co-Founder, said,“We are pleased to announce the addition of Kunal to the WTR team. The technology sector is a key coverage vertical for WTR, and we are excited to add Kunal to our highly respected tech research team. Kunal adds another dimension with his broad experience in key areas, including technology, telecom, and media stocks. Our high-caliber research is the tip of the spear in enabling companies to reach diverse investors by building and maintaining a consistent flow of valuable information. We look forward to Kunal's contributions as we expand our scope and scale in the technology sector and grow our research-driven platform and IR ecosystem.”

Kunal has more than 20 years of experience on the sell side, covering technology, telecom, and media stocks. Prior to Water Tower Research, Kunal worked as a lead analyst at UBS, covering small- and mid-cap technology companies, and before that, he covered internet stocks at both UBS and Deutsche Bank.

In addition to being a CFA charterholder, Kunal has an MBA degree from Cornell University's SC Johnson School of Management.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

