Power Grids Damaged In Zolochiv Community In Kharkiv Region As Result Of Massive Strike

As a result of a massive Russian strike on the Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region on the evening of December 17, power grids were destroyed and houses were damaged, and the aftermath is still being cleaned up.

This was stated by Viktor Kovalenko, head of the Zolochiv community, on Suspilne TV, Ukrinform reports.

“This is probably the first time since 2022 that such massive strikes have been carried out. The Russians struck with ten guided bombs, four Shaheds, and then added Tornado MLRS. As a result, two two-story apartment buildings were damaged, one private house was destroyed, about 20 houses were damaged, as well as outbuildings, gas and electricity networks, and cars,” Kovalenko said.

According to him, the wounded elderly man suffered injuries to his eye and chest.“He was taken to the hospital and provided with medical aid. His condition is stable,” said the head of the community.

He added that utility companies and power engineers have been eliminating the consequences of the strikes all day.

“There is no electricity, no communication, we are solving these issues. Services are working. There are damages to both high-voltage lines and adjoining networks, there is a lot of work to be done,” Kovalenko said.

In total, about eight thousand residents of Zolochiv and another 12,000 residents in the starosta districts had no electricity. The power supply is being gradually restored.

Volunteers from charitable foundations are helping to close the circuits of buildings and carry out priority work.

The Zolochiv community of the Bohodukhiv district has a 51-kilometer border with Russia and is constantly under fire. Several settlements were under occupation until early September 2022.

As reported, on the evening of December 17, a warehouse was destroye in the Zolochiv community of Kharkiv regio as a result of a Shahed strike.

Strikes by guided bombs, UAVs and MLRS were recorded near the villages of Berezivka, Chornohlazivka, Snihy and Zolochiv. A 76-year-old man was injured.

