New Book Release: 'Trusting God Through Life's Unexpected Journeys'

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Dan Stayskal, son of the late Wayne Stayskal, an internationally syndicated Christian cartoonist, is thrilled to announce the release of his powerful new book, "Trusting God Through Life's Unexpected Journeys". This heartfelt work combines a moving true short story of a family's faith-tested journey with a devotional designed to inspire trust in God through life's challenges.When an ordinary family road trip is disrupted by an unexpected encounter-a collision with a deer-what follows is a testimony of God's hand at work. From moments of fear to remarkable instances of divine intervention, this story reminds readers that even in the midst of life's trials, God is faithful .Each chapter concludes with an uplifting devotional, offering readers an opportunity to reflect, pray, and grow in their own walk with Christ.WHY READERS LOVE THIS BOOKInspiring: A true story that reveals the power of trusting God.Heartwarming: Filled with relatable moments and uplifting themes with a touch of humor.Encouraging: Perfect for personal growth or family devotionals.Dan Stayskal shares this story with the hope that it will encourage others to embrace God's plan and find strength in His promises.ORDER YOUR COPY TODAYTrusting God Through Life's Unexpected Journeys is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats. The Audible version, narrated by Dean Gallagher, will also be available soon.Order here:ABOUT THE AUTHORDan Stayskal is passionate about encouraging believers to trust in God's plan, no matter the challenges life brings. Through his writing, he aims to share messages of hope, faith, and divine purpose .REVIEWS"What a great book! I literally couldn't put it down and was excited to see how God would work in each situation. I loved the end of chapter devotionals that helped solidify how God's faithfulness is active and alive NOW. I was encouraged to ponder a current situation I am facing with renewed vigor and hope. SO GOOD!!" - Carla T."This was such a great read! The stories were captivating, and I think it would be great to use as a family or small group devotional for churches!" - Haley P."This book was such a great reminder not to judge someone by what they look like on the outside because that might be the very person God sends you to deliver your breakthrough. Trust His plan! Absolutely amazing!!! I am going to buy more copies of this book to hand out as Christmas presents." - Amazon Customer"This is one of the most incredible, powerful, amazing, wonderful, fantastic and thought-provoking books I've read. I literally could not put it down. Dan Stayskal brings you into the story and holds you there. This book is perfect for everyone. I really cannot express enough to you ....Buy this book !!!!!" - Yvonne S."The entire story has God's grace and love front and center. Thank you, Dan, for the encouraging reminder that we may have plans but God's plans are always better!" - Lori A."Quick easy read with inspiring stories focused on our amazing Savior!" - Joe W."I was encouraged this morning reading Dan's stories that even when things go wrong, they can come out right. I needed to hear that today. Maybe you do too?" - Eric E.

