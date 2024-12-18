Chemical Enterprise Is Russia's Rostov Region Comes Under Attack - CCD
Date
12/18/2024 3:11:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kamensky Combine, one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises located in the Rostov region, came under attack.
Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.
“It produces rocket fuel and specializes in manufacturing solid fuel components for rocket engines, particularly for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Kovalenko said.
The plant also manufactures explosives and ammunition components, as well as utilizes and disposes of spent missile systems.
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of December 15, drones attacked the OMON base and the second regiment of the Police Patrol and Checkpoint Service in Grozny, the Chechen capital.
