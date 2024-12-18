عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chemical Enterprise Is Russia's Rostov Region Comes Under Attack - CCD

Chemical Enterprise Is Russia's Rostov Region Comes Under Attack - CCD


12/18/2024 3:11:05 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kamensky Combine, one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises located in the Rostov region, came under attack.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.


“It produces rocket fuel and specializes in manufacturing solid fuel components for rocket engines, particularly for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Kovalenko said.

Read also: SBU dismantles extensive Network of Russian agents tracking F-16 jets in Ukraine

The plant also manufactures explosives and ammunition components, as well as utilizes and disposes of spent missile systems.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of December 15, drones attacked the OMON base and the second regiment of the Police Patrol and Checkpoint Service in Grozny, the Chechen capital.

MENAFN18122024000193011044ID1109008942


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search