Poke Foods Market To Grow By USD 1.04 Billion (2024-2028), Health Benefits Driving Revenue Growth, Market Evolution Powered By AI - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

poke foods market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

9.45%

during the forecast period.

benefits of poke foods

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising trend of organic seafood and poke foods. However,

rising prices of tuna

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Varieties of tuna and Other species), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Annasea Foods Group, FreshFin Poke, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, ia poke, Island Fin Poke Co., MTY Food Group Inc., OnoPoke Food Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Red Poke, Sweetfin, THEFISHBOWL, The Poke Co. And wings, The Poke Lab, and White Rabbit Projects

The organic seafood market has experienced significant growth in regions such as North America and Western Europe. This trend is driven by the increasing demand for seafood products free from preservatives, made from naturally sourced ingredients. Among organic seafood, finfish, shellfish, shrimps, and scallops are popular choices. In the poke foods market, raw tuna and other fish species are used, making the organic sourcing of these ingredients essential. The popularity of poke bowls, which contain organically sourced sesame oil, sea salt, and limu seaweed, is on the rise. The expansion of organized retail outlets offering these products and regular launches of organically sourced poke foods will fuel the poke foods market's growth during the forecast period.



Poke food, the popular Hawaiian dish made with raw fish, vegetables, and sauces, is on the rise in the food market. Ahi tuna, the traditional choice for poke, is being sourced increasingly from aquaculture harvests due to overfishing and climate change concerns. However, bacteria and parasites are potential risks in raw fish, making food safety crucial. Poke food businesses like Gloria Food and Pokeworks are innovating with marinated octopus, vegetables such as avocado, carrots, garlic, and onion, and even plant-based tuna for vegan diets. The tuna segment continues to dominate, offering high nutritive contents of omega-3 fatty acids and proteins. The commercial segment is expanding, with e-commerce sector penetration driving sales. However, concerns around marine pollution and fish stock sustainability remain. Ensuring quality and safety in poke food production is essential to maintain consumer trust and growth in this trendy market.



The poke food market relies heavily on tuna as a key ingredient. Any changes in tuna prices significantly impact the end-product costs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tuna fishermen face challenges meeting demand due to low catch volumes caused by government prevention measures. This has resulted in increased prices for skipjack tuna in Thailand and Ecuador, as well as yellowfin tuna in Spain, in 2020. The unstable tuna fish market poses a significant challenge to the global poke food industry. Higher tuna prices could deter customers in developing countries, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The poke food market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the UK, with trends like ready-to-eat poke and innovative poke bowls gaining popularity. However, challenges persist, including import duties on shellfish and salmon, octopus, and other tuna fish varieties. Household segment and restaurants/hotels are key consumers, but the youth market is also embracing this cross-culture food trend. Pricing remains a concern for some, with poke bowl prices varying. Key players like Aloha Poke, Sweet Fin Poke, and AnnaSea Foods Group offer a range of tuna types and unique flavors, including antioxidant-rich black rice and detoxifying ingredients. Shellfish, lobster, and caviar additions are popular, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking protein and nutritional content. The market's growth is driven by its minimal processing, making it a healthy snack alternative for fast-paced lifestyles. Seafood's health benefits, including Vitamin A and various marine species, contribute to its appeal. E-commerce penetration is increasing, making poke food more accessible. Hippy Fish Poke, London's first poke shop, offers grab-and-go food and unique flavors. Overall, the poke food market continues to thrive, offering a nutritious and delicious meal option.

This poke foods market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Varieties of tuna 2.2 Other species



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

Poke Foods Market offers fresh, customizable bowls featuring marinated raw fish, rice or greens, and various toppings. Our mission is to provide a delicious and healthy meal option for customers. We source high-quality ingredients and ensure food safety. Our team prepares each bowl to order, ensuring a personalized experience. Visit US for a satisfying and convenient dining solution.

Poke food is a delightful Hawaiian dish that features diced raw fish as the main ingredient, making it an ideal appetizer or main course for health-conscious consumers. This traditional Hawaiian cuisine is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and proteins, particularly from the Tuna segment. The Commercial segment of the Poke food market has seen significant growth due to the nutritive contents and innovative poke bowls with unique flavors. Ahi tuna is a popular choice, but other tuna fish varieties like yellowfin and bigeye are also used. Marinated octopus, lobster, and vegetables like avocado, carrots, and garlic add texture and taste to these dishes. However, it's essential to ensure the fish is sourced responsibly to avoid bacteria and parasites. Aquaculture harvests and Poke food businesses are working to address these concerns while maintaining the authenticity and freshness of this delicious and nutritious meal.

Poke food, a Hawaiian dish celebrated for its raw fish appetizer, is gaining popularity worldwide due to its nutritive contents and unique flavors. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and proteins, the Tuna segment dominates this market. The Commercial segment, including restaurants and hotels, is a significant contributor, while the Household segment and E-commerce sector are also growing. Pokeworks, with its innovative poke bowls and plant-based tuna options, caters to health-conscious consumers and vegan diets. Several fish stocks, such as tuna, salmon, octopus, and shellfish, are used in poke dishes. Lobster, caviars, and various tuna fish varieties add to the protein-rich offerings. Poke food businesses face challenges like import duties, bacteria, and parasites. Poke cuisine, with its antioxidant-rich ingredients like detoxifying black rice, is a cross-culture food trend. Ready-to-eat poke and grab-and-go food cater to the fast-paced lifestyle. Prices for poke bowls vary, with brands like Pokeworks, Aloha Poke, and Sweet Fin Poke setting industry standards. Despite its health benefits, poke food faces challenges such as overfishing, climate change, and marine pollution. Organic seafood and Aquaculture harvests are potential solutions. Gloria Food, Niihau, and AnnaSea Foods Group are key players in the tuna type segment. Ingredients like avocado, carrots, garlic, and onion add to the nutritional content and unique flavors of poke dishes. Consumers can enjoy poke as a main course or a healthy snack alternative. Poke food businesses must ensure minimally processed ingredients to maintain the authenticity and freshness of this delicious and nutritious dish.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Product



Varieties Of Tuna

Other Species

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

