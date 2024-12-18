(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Consortium for Equity in Education announced that TeachTown was named a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Impact Award in two categories: Company of the Year - PreK-12 and Early Childhood Solution. The Industry Impact Awards honor the PreK-20 companies, organizations, leaders, and products whose proven results have advanced educational equity and access for learners.

Continue Reading

"Congratulations to all the deserving winners of the Industry Impact Awards, and a heartfelt thank you for the work you do to support educators and students," said Maia Appleby, communications and editorial director for the American Consortium for Equity in Education. "It's a joy to announce these winners, highlight their meaningful contributions to education, and it will be just as exciting to see what they do next."

TeachTown Named 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award Winner in Two Categories

Post thi

Nominees for the Industry Impact Awards were asked to provide information about their relevant work supporting equity and access, evidence of their impact, testimonials, and supporting materials. This was the third year of the Excellence in Equity Awards and the first year of the dedicated Industry Impact Awards program. Upcoming awards will include the Excellence in Equity Awards for Educators and Industry Innovation Awards, both in the winter and spring of 2025.

"Our team takes great pride in creating curriculum and learning interventions that ensure equitable and inclusive access to meaningful educational opportunities," shares Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown . He continues, "To be named as both Company of the Year in the PreK-12 market, as well as the winner in the Early Childhood Solution category for our newest curriculum, Launch for PreK , validates the tremendous impact our solutions are having on our PreK-12 learners."

Every nominee, finalist, and winner of the Excellence in Equity Awards has made invaluable contributions to improving opportunity and outcomes for students. Learn more about the winners at .

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by L Squared Capital Partners, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

About the Excellence in Equity Awards

The annual Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Learn more at

.

Media Contact:

Megan Gilson

[email protected]

SOURCE TeachTown

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED