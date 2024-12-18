Voloshyn: Enemy Prepares For Round-The-Clock Attacks In Vremivsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the hottest Vremivsk sector, the enemy is receiving night vision equipment to storm the positions of the Defense Forces around the clock.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

“According to our latest intelligence, the enemy is now actively acquiring night vision equipment - sights, thermal imagers, binoculars - to actively conduct combat operations at night. This is an attempt to deplete our forces and means so that these are constant. If an assault lasts 25-30 minutes, then there are 30-35 assaults during daylight hours. Now we see that the attacks will continue at night,” said Voloshyn.

According to him, the enemy does not take into account the heavy losses during such assaults, trying to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region at any cost.

Fighting continues in Kurakhove, enemy fire destroys fortifications of some Ukrainian positions

“Over the last day the enemy conducted 28 assault operations in the Vremivsk sector. Despite the losses, the enemy is trying to capture Velyka Novosilka and take control of Donetsk region to reach the border of Dnipropetrovsk oblast at any cost. We are trying to repel these assaults and wedges, stabilize the line of contact and make the enemy suffer as many losses as possible. Over the last 24 hours alone, the enemy has suffered up to 150 casualties and about a dozen pieces of military equipment in the Vremivsk sector,” said the Southern Defense Forces spokesman.

As Ukrinform reported , the total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to December 18, 2024 amounted to about 766,690 people, including 1,580 invaders killed in the last day.