National Artist That Transforms Charming Nature Into Beautiful Canvases

Laman Ismayilova
This year commemorates the 115th birthday of Sattar Bahlulzade,
a State Prize laureate and People's Artist, who has made a
significant impact on Azerbaijani painting, especially in the
landscape genre, Azernews reports.
With an increasing interest in landscape-landscape and
still-life genres, Sattar Bahlulzade brilliantly transformed the
charming Azerbaijani nature into beautiful canvases with motifs
similar to fine carpet patterns.
The artist's legacy includes countless works that have been
exhibited all over the world, including personal exhibitions in the
U.S., Britain, Turkiye, and Russia. Many of his works include
specific areas of Azerbaijan, for example, a series of landscapes
dedicated to Guba area (in the north-east of Azerbaijan): "The
Shore of Gudiyalchai", "A Road to Gyz-Benevsha", "The Valley of
Gudiyalchai", and "The Green Carpet".
The first personal exhibition of Bahlulzade was held in 1966 in
Prague. It was the first personal exhibition of a Soviet
Azerbaijani artist in Europe.
In 1940, Bahlulzade worked on his final project, "Revolt of
Babek", dealing with a great hero of the 7th-century struggling
against the Arabic invasion.
He also created around 30 sketch diaries that contain his
reflections on life and art.
To celebrate the life and artistic contributions of this
remarkable figure, the Republican Youth Library named after Jafar
Jabbarli has organized an informative newsletter titled "Nature's
Miracle of Sattar," along with a traditional and virtual book
exhibition dubbed "Sattar Bahlulzade-115."
The materials include official documents, the full text of the
article "Those who left a mark in history: Sattar Bahlulzade",
valuable opinions expressed by prominent people about the People's
Artist, and information about the awards and prizes that Sattar
Bahlulzade received throughout his rich activity.
The newsletter "Sattar Miracle of Nature" presents bibliographic
descriptions, brief annotations, periodical press samples,
dissertations and abstracts of more than 20 books in Azerbaijani
and Russian, such as "The Last Dervish", "Sattar Bahlulzade: A Life
Dedicated to Beauty", "The Tale of Sattar Bahlulzade", "The
Innocent Man of the Sinful World or the Romanticism of Sattar
Bahlulzade", "Life Living in Paints", published in 1958-2024, which
tell about the life and work of Sattar Bahlulzade.
The virtual book exhibition features the works of People's
Artist Sattar Bahlulzade, which depict the beauties of the
fascinating nature of Azerbaijan in a unique way and reflect his
talented, wonderful world, in photo and video format, and
information about the perpetuation of the memory of the outstanding
artist is reflected.
These initiative aim to engage young audiences with the artist's
legacy and the valuable works that have enriched the realm of fine
arts in Azerbaijan.
Materials prepared by library staff are posted on the library's
official website:
