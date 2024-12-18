Barcelona claims 90-63 victory over Fenerbahce Beko in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague

(MENAFN) claimed an emphatic 90-63 victory over Fenerbahce Beko in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 16 matchup on Tuesday at the Palau Blaugrana in Spain. The win was powered by Serbian guard Kevin Punter, who delivered an outstanding performance with a game-high 25 points, playing a decisive role in the home team’s success.



Barcelona’s Justin Anderson added 18 points, while Jabari Parker contributed with 15 points and seven rebounds, showcasing the team's balanced offensive effort. On the other hand, Fenerbahce Beko struggled to keep pace, with Bonzie Colson emerging as their top scorer with 15 points. Notably, Colson was the only Fenerbahce player to reach double figures, highlighting the visitors' offensive struggles throughout the game.



With the victory, Barcelona improved their record to 9-7, moving up to eighth place in the EuroLeague standings. Meanwhile, Fenerbahce Beko, coached by Sarunas Jasikevicius, suffered their sixth loss in 16 games, dropping to fifth position in the rankings.



In another key EuroLeague clash on Tuesday, Monaco solidified their lead at the top of the standings with a commanding 93-74 win over Bayern Munich. The French club, now boasting 11 wins, remains in prime position as the league leaders.

