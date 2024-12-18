Emirates Park Zoo & Resort Returns With Winter Festival', Packed With Weekly Grand Prizes And Festive Fun

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Event: Winter Festival @ emirates park zoo and resort

Location: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Dates: December 14, 2024 to January 11, 2025

Abu Dhabi – December 18 , 2024 The Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, a premier destination for wildlife enthusiasts in the UAE, has announced its upcoming Winter Festival--Big Win Every Week! The festivities will kick off on December 14th, 2024 and continue through January 11th, 2025, offering an exciting lineup of activities, incredible prizes, family fun and experiences for all ages.

With every ticket purchased, visitors stand the chance to win incredible weekly grand prizes, including the latest iPhone 16, a lavish cruise stay, an immersive PS5 gaming experience, or a relaxing resort getaway and Breakfast with giraffe adventure. The Winter Festival promises unforgettable moments of excitement, joy, and the thrill of big wins, making it an event no one would want to miss.

With over 1,500 animals to explore and seasonal dcor adding a festive touch to every corner, the zoo becomes an ultimate destination for visitors. Emirates Park Zoo & Resort's Winter Festival is set to be the ultimate celebration of the season, combining fun-filled activities with the chance to win prizes. This event is a must-visit destination for families looking to make lasting memories during the holidays.

Mark your calendars for the Winter Festival, starting December 14, 2024. For more information, visit