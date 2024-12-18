Network World Names Backbox 2024 Best Of Enterprise Network Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BackBox honored in the Automated Backup and Recovery category.

BackBox , the Network Resilience Platform, won Network World's 2024 Best of Enterprise Network Award. BackBox rose to the top in the Automated Backup and Recovery category.

In the article announcing the winners , Network World notes that the award "celebrates the best and most innovative products of the year" in enterprise networking and the enterprise data center. Products are judged according to three criteria: impact, business impact, and innovation.

The Network World announcement included the following quote from this category's award judge: "Automated data backups are critically important in the face of ransomware and other types of cyberattacks. But that's only half the battle. Organizations need to quickly and securely restore data. With BackBox, the restore process is initiated with a single click that triggers validation of backup data, followed by rapid restore."

BackBox is a purpose-built automation platform designed to power even the largest network while still being easy to deploy and get value straight "out of the box." It automates backups across 180 different network vendors. Prebuilt automations solve for the most common use cases, including device backups, with single-click restore, compliance, audit, and remediation, task automation, OS and Firmware updates and patching, and vulnerability intelligence.

There are three key components to the BackBox Network Automation Platform include:

Quickly back up, validate, and restore network devices for easy recovery. Manage, upgrade, and patch major network vendors through a single interface with 3,000+ pre-built automations.Run compliance checks on devices to assess resilience and identify configuration drift, automatically correcting non-compliant configurations to align with industry compliance standards and internal policies.Proactively identify active exposures and choose to automate vulnerability mitigation via a configuration change or remediate the vulnerability by updating the device software.

"BackBox is committed to helping customers enhance the health and security of their network infrastructure through intelligent automation," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "Our recognition as a strong performer in network automation platforms by Gartner® Peer Insights and as Software Product of the Year by Network Computing underscores our dedication to providing essential support for security and compliance while automating critical processes."

About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit

