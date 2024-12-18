Medical Drone Delivery Services Usage Increases As Market Expected To Reach $1.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Group News Commentary - In emergency situations, such as natural disasters, medical drones offer rapid response capabilities, delivering critical supplies like blood, vaccines, and medications to affected areas. During the pandemic, medical drones played a crucial role in delivering vaccines to remote and underserved regions. For instance, in 2021, drones were used to deliver COVID-19 vaccines in parts of Africa and Southeast Asia, showcasing their potential in managing public crises. These successful implementations and market projections further underscore the significant impact of medical drones on healthcare delivery systems. Medical drone delivery services refer to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, to transport medical products , supplies, equipment, and medications to healthcare facilities, remote areas, and individuals in need. These services leverage drone technology to improve the efficiency, speed, and reach of medical deliveries, particularly in challenging or hard-to-reach locations. Medical drones can rapidly deliver life-saving supplies and equipment to emergency situations, such as defibrillators , medications for cardiac arrest, or trauma care kits. Moreover, drones supplement existing EMS infrastructure by providing additional support during peak demand, emergencies, or when ground-based services are limited. According to Global Market Insights the Medical Drone Delivery Services Market size was valued at around USD 245.4 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2024 to 2032 where it will reach $1.9 billion. The increasing application of medical drones in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of the market by enhancing accessibility, improving delivery speed and efficiency, providing cost-effective solutions, and benefiting from technological advancements. Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Unusual Machines, Inc . (NYSE: UMAC).

The report said:“Key advancements in battery technology, navigation systems, obstacle detection, payload mechanisms, communication, and regulatory compliance have made drones a viable option for medical deliveries. Advances in battery technology, such as lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, have significantly increased the flight time and range of medical drones, allowing for longer-distance deliveries without the need for frequent recharging. Additionally, high-precision GPS (Global Positioning System) and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technologies enable drones to navigate accurately, even in challenging environments. Moreover, technologies like Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) and Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) allow drones to detect and avoid obstacles in real-time, enhancing safety during flight. Furthermore, advances in payload technology enable drones to carry a variety of medical supplies, from blood samples to medications and even organs for transplantation. These advancements are driving market growth.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) Completes First Proof-of-Concept Flights in Drone Delivery Research Project for Mass General Brigham - Draganfly's medical drone delivery infrastructure offers new model for future improvement in service time for Home Hospital care - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced the successful completion of initial flights as part of a proof-of-concept, research-and-development drone delivery project for Mass General Brigham (MGB) Home Hospital .

This initial phase involved collaborating with MGB and regulators to evaluate and map potential routes as well as complete test flights that included takeoff and landing within hospital infrastructure. These test flights did not contribute to care delivery. This initiative aims to demonstrate how drone deliveries could ensure timely access to critical medical supplies or laboratory samples, thereby minimizing traditional logistical delays.

Phase One of the project focuses on the greater Boston metro area to identify how Draganfly's proprietary drone technology addresses healthcare logistics challenges by reducing delays caused by traffic congestion and outdated delivery methods.

"This is a first step toward our vision of someday delivering high-quality healthcare directly to patients' homes in a more timely and cost-effective manner,” said Dr. David Levine, MD, MPH, MA, Clinical Director of Research & Development at Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home.

"We are thrilled to see the progress of our drone delivery services with Mass General Brigham. Draganfly's hope is to establish a transformation in how healthcare providers manage logistics, enabling faster, more reliable delivery of essential supplies that directly benefits patients and care providers alike," commented Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

Draganfly also participated in the World Medical Innovation Forum , an annual event run by Mass General Brigham that focuses on the latest advancements in medical technology and healthcare innovations. The Forum, which ran from September 23-25 in Boston, MA, attracted healthcare professionals and leaders in medical research and development to discuss and explore new ways to improve patient care and treatment options. Draganfly displayed various technologies used in the medical delivery project during the event. CONTINUED ... Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at:

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) recently announced General Dynamics Mission Systems was awarded a $15.9 million contract by the U.S. Navy to design, test, and deliver the Mining Expendable Delivery Unmanned Submarine Asset (MEDUSA) system. MEDUSA is a tactical, clandestine mining system using an expendable Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) that can be launched from a submarine torpedo tube. The U.S. Navy is developing MEDUSA to address the need for an advanced maritime mining system with long-range offensive mining capabilities. The scope of the newly awarded research and development effort includes the design, fabrication, and testing of the MEDUSA prototypes and associated risk reduction activities.

This contract includes options for prototype production and support that, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $58.1 million. Design work on this contract will be performed in Quincy and Taunton, Massachusetts; Fairfax and Manassas, Virginia; Scottsdale, Arizona; Middletown, Rhode Island and Greensboro, North Carolina and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) recently announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) to integrate Visual Navigation software (VNav) into Red Cat's Black Widow drones and to deploy Warp Speed, Palantir's manufacturing OS. This collaboration will transform autonomous sUAS operations for modern warfare by utilizing Palantir's advanced AI software running onboard the drone which references up-to-date onboard satellite imagery to provide accurate navigation entirely independent of GPS or radio control signals.

The integration of Palantir's VNav software and use of Warp Speed advances Red Cat's mission to define the future of aerial intelligence and provide warfighters with critical, real-time situational awareness on the battlefield. Following Black Widow's selection for the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program, this partnership accelerates the ability to deploy electronic-warfare (EW) resistant sUAS without GPS. Palantir's VNav software solves the persistent problem of long-range inertial drift by comparing the drone's position against onboard up-to-date satellite imagery.

The Autonomy Institute recently announced Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) as a lead commercial partner within the Intelligent Infrastructure Economic Zone (IIEZ) on Texas State Highway 130 (SH130). The initial design will enable ten drone zones to support high-traffic regions between the Circuit of the Americas and Georgetown, Texas.

These locations will support routine operations for inspections, security and public safety. The SH130 corridor has hundreds of companies and residential developments, including Tesla, Samsung, Amazon, Circuit of the Americas, HEB, and dozens of commercial developers. The City of Austin has identified over 100 drone use cases across a dozen departments, including Austin Energy, Austin Fire, Austin Water, City Planning, Police, Parks, Transportation, and Public Works. One of the Public Safety Training campuses for the City of Austin is also supported within the region.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) , a U.S. based drone and drone components manufacturer, recently announced that Donald Trump Jr., a globally recognized business leader, best-selling author, and investor in the Company, has joined the Company's advisory board.

"Don Jr. joining our board of advisors provides us unique expertise we need as we bring drone component manufacturing back to America," said Allan Evans, Unusual Machines CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to his advice and role within the Company as we continue to build our business."

"The need for drones is obvious. It is also obvious that we must stop buying Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts," said Don Jr. "I love what Unusual Machines is doing to bring drone manufacturing jobs back to the USA and am excited to take on a bigger role in the movement".

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at , we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates:

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News:

Follow us on Linkedin:

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Draganfly Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: ... - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group, LLC.