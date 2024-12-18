GALORE RESOURCES INC HAS BEGUN DIAMOND CORE DRILLING AT LOS GEMELOS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hole LG-34.- This borehole demonstrates the intercession of eight different structures of variable grade. (ALS Labs)

Hole LG-35.- This borehole demonstrates the intercession of five different variable grade structures. (ALS Labs)

Drone image of the Los Gemelos/Duraznillo area from 2022.

Galore Resources begins a diamond core program at its 100% owned Los Gemelos/Duraznillo prospect in Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Galore Resources Inc. (TSXV:GRI)

- CEO - Mike McMillanVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GRI; OTCQB: GALOF) has begun diamond core drilling at its 100% owned Los Gemelos/Duraznillo prospect in Zacatecas State, Mexico. The first two bore holes of a planned 5,000-meter drill program will be drilled at Galore's previously mined area, which is one of several key targets comprising Galore's Dos Santos claims.LOS GEMELOS:The Los Gemelos has a history of artisanal gold mining since 1849. Exploration work to date has included over 375 surface samples with assay results ranging from trace to 33.7 g/t gold and shallow air drilled 27 holes with assays of up to 1.95 g/t gold. In 2022 Galore drilled from surface two holes, LG 34 (190 meters) and LG35 (200 meters). One hole intersects eight different structures of variable grade gold and the other intersects five, with the structures increasing with depth. Assays also showed structure with positive copper values (0.5%) and data showing two interesting elements of Cerium and Potassium increasing at depth.According to the following tables in image 1 of LG-34, we can visualize the geochemistry of the main elements. Hole LG-34.- This borehole demonstrates the intercession of eight different structures of variable gold grade. (ALS Labs)Image 2 shows the table for LG-35. Hole LG-35.- This borehole demonstrates the intercession of five different variable grade gold structures. (ALS Labs)Image 3 is a drone image of the Los Gemelos/ Duraznillo area in 2022.The objectives of this drilling program include the following:⚫️Define the continuity of mineralized structural systems at depth.⚫️Probe the contacts between intrusive and sediments that produce zones of contact metamorphism.⚫️Define the continuity of mantles with base metal mineralization mapped on the surface, which can provide an indication of tons of target precious metal and/or minerals with a new value.⚫️Define alteration zoning within the area, identifying the direction of the source of economic metals and being able to reorient exploration efforts.⚫️Provide an inventory of the potential number of tons of precious metals and/or minerals available to being mined, defined as resources or reserves, which serve as a basis for the economic feasibility.⚫️Probe the defined locations with magnetic and magnetometric anomalies. This anomaly is very similar to the one defined at the Peñasquito mine in one of its mineral-producing breccias.Qualified PersonThe technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Porfirio Julio Pinto Linares, the Company's independent geologist and a“Qualified Person” as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD“ Michael McMillan”President, CEO and DirectorFor Further Information about Galore Resources,Please visit the Company's website at or contact the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Corporate Communications, Drew McMillan, by telephone (210-325-7971) or e-mail (...).About Galore ResourcesGalore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose goal is to discover a world-class gold deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is located in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project, which covers two known historic gold zones, is on trend with Newmont's Peñasquito Mine, and based on past drilling, trenching, and an airborne geophysical survey, has the potential to host several bulk tonnage gold deposits.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Los Gemelos / Duraznillo project, anticipated drill and exploration results; the estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; mine plans; future exploration prospects, the Company's receipt of the assays and quality of results from those assays; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of Galore Resources and future development plans for the Dos Santos project; the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing, bonding and financing. In addition, the Company's ability to raise funds necessary to continue to conduct further drill programs at its Mexican mineral properties and the timing thereof, the prospective deposits, targets and mineralization at the properties and the anticipated receipt and timing of necessary governmental or third-party approvals and permits.Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither a promise nor guarantee, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, delays in obtaining governmental or third party approvals and permits, actual results of exploration activities, unanticipated geologic formations, structures and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, and other risks in the mining industry as well as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets and lack of available capital. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at . For OTCQB quotes and filings, please visit . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

