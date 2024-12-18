Alpha Tau Announces Upcoming Presentation Of New Data At 2025 ASCO GI Symposium And At Company R&D Update Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERUSALEM, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT®, announced today that an abstract entitled“Interim analysis of feasibility, safety, and tumor control in two first-in-human trials of a alpha-emitting radionuclide for pancreatic adenocarcinoma,” submitted by principal investigators involved in the Company's Israeli pancreatic cancer trial, has been accepted to the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, to be held January 23 – 25, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. The poster will be presented during“Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract,” on January 24, 2025 at 11:30am – 1:00pm PT.

Alpha Tau will also host an R&D Update Day on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 11am ET, during which the Company will review the new data shared at the symposium and additional data from the Company's Canadian pancreatic cancer trial, including data on feasibility, safety, tumor response, and survival metrics. The Company will also review findings from other clinical trials, including the Company's trial exploring the use of Alpha DaRT in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of recurrent unresectable or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Clinicians involved in the various studies will participate in the R&D Update Day, and additional details will be shared ahead of the event.

“It is an honor for us to have our data presented at an ASCO symposium, a first for Alpha Tau,” noted Company CEO Uzi Sofer.“We are excited for these findings to be shared with leading experts in the field and with the broader community as well. With the release of new results, we hope to showcase our ambitions to go even further than our previous successes in superficial tumors, as we continue to investigate Alpha DaRT as a compelling treatment for internal organ tumors of high unmet need as well as the potential systemic benefits from its local use.”

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

About Alpha DaRT ®

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

Forward-Looking Statements

