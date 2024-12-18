Caringbridge And Walgreens Announce $50,000 Donation Match On Www.Caringbridge To Support Family Caregivers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge , a nonprofit platform, and Walgreens , an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader, are proud to announce a two-day campaign when Walgreens will match donations on CaringBridge up to $50,000 on December 17 and 18. The campaign complements a year-round initiative on href="" rel="nofollow" TheGiftCardSho , an website where consumers can purchase and send gift cards directly to caregivers.

Since launching gift card options earlier this year, CaringBridge receives 3% of the face value of every Walgreens gift card purchased on its platform, which is then donated back to support caregivers of individuals navigating a health journey. Powered by InComm Payments , href="" rel="nofollow" TheGiftCardSho enables friends and loved ones to send gift cards to family caregivers as a way to provide practical, immediate and meaningful support. In addition to the Gift Card Shop, gift cards are available on "Ways to Help" within CaringBridge pages.

Supporting Caregivers with Ease

Caregivers play an essential role in the lives of loved ones facing medical challenges, but their vital work often comes with its own burdens. By offering a convenient way to send gift cards, CaringBridge empowers communities to support caregivers with practical assistance, such as easing expenses for health and wellness supplies, prescriptions, and everyday necessities. Walgreens gift cards, in particular, provide caregivers with access to essentials ranging from medication and first aid supplies to groceries and personal care items.

"At Walgreens, we understand the critical role caregivers play and the challenges they face," said Maria Smith, Vice President of Payments & Financial Services at Walgreens. "By partnering with CaringBridge, we're proud to help ease the burden for caregivers with resources and tools that make their work a little easier. Through this program, Walgreens gift cards offer meaningful support, enabling caregivers to access the essentials they need for themselves and their loved ones."

Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge, shared, "Caregivers are the backbone of support for individuals navigating a health challenge and this partnership with InComm Payments and Walgreens ensures that those providing care can access direct support when they need it most. The donation match sponsored by Walgreens on December 17th and 18th amplifies the impact, allowing us to continue providing our services free of charge to families navigating challenging times."

"InComm Payments has a unique role in the payments and retail industries where we support both brands and merchants, so we are always looking for opportunities to connect our partners and create new ways to serve consumer audiences," said Jaime Yeager, Vice President of Business Development at InComm Payments. "We are honored to help connect Walgreens and CaringBridge and support these campaigns that deliver critical support to caregivers across the country."

How to Participate

Supporters can purchase and send gift cards through CaringBridge pages by selecting "Ways to Help" or visiting href="" rel="nofollow" TheGiftCardSho . On December 17 and 18, every donation to CaringBridge will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Walgreens, up to $50,000, doubling the impact of every contribution. Donate by going to .

Walgreens gift cards purchased through CaringBridge can help caregivers with purchasing medication or medical supplies, accessing personal care items and groceries, and more.

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge

is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With 320,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world.

To support family caregivers, and to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone, make a tax-deductible donation at CaringBridge/give.

Media Contact:

Nadia Walker [email protected]

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( ) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA ), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader. True to its purpose of "more joyful lives through better health," Walgreens has a more than 120-year heritage of caring for communities and providing trusted pharmacy services, and today is playing a greater role as an independent partner of choice offering healthcare services that improve care, lower costs, and help patients. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Walgreens is proud to serve nearly 9 million customers and patients daily. The company's pharmacists are playing a more critical role in healthcare than ever before, providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for some of the nation's most underserved populations. Walgreens offers customers and patients a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms designed to deliver high-quality products and healthcare services. Within the U.S. Healthcare segment, Walgreens portfolio also includes businesses in primary care, multi-specialty, post-acute care, urgent care, specialty pharmacy services, population health and provider enablement.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at .

Media Contact : Anthony Popiel, [email protected]

