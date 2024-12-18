Iran, China ink MOU to enhance collaboration during Indian Ocean forum

(MENAFN) Iran and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen development cooperation during the Indian Ocean Rim Development Cooperation Forum, IRNA reported. The third session of the forum took place on December 15-16 in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, and was attended by representatives from over 20 countries within the Indian Ocean rim region.



Abolfazl Koudei, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Head of the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran, led the Iranian delegation. During the event, Koudei held discussions with the deputy director of China’s International Development Cooperation Agency to explore ways to enhance economic collaboration. Key topics included the implementation of projects in Iran using funding from the South-South Cooperation Fund and China’s Global Development Initiative.



The talks culminated in the approval of two development projects in Iran, formalized through the signing of the MOU. Both projects will receive financial backing from the South-South Cooperation Fund and the Global Development Initiative. The MOU sets the framework for moving forward with these projects, marking the beginning of their execution phase and underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations.



In his keynote address at the forum, Koudei highlighted opportunities for both bilateral and multilateral cooperation among Indian Ocean rim countries and China. He proposed joint investments focused on fostering maritime and blue economy capacities, incorporating new technologies to enhance regional collaboration. Koudei emphasized the critical role of these initiatives in leveraging trade potential and fostering economic integration within the region.

