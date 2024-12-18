Iranian official stresses need to expand renewable energy capacity to address imbalances

(MENAFN) Iran’s Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning, Yazdan Rezaei, emphasized the critical need to expand energy capacity to address the nation’s ongoing energy imbalances. Speaking at a ceremony honoring research and technology achievements in the water and electricity industries, Rezaei stressed the pivotal role of solar energy in the country’s future. He highlighted the necessity of increasing solar panel production, urging knowledge-based companies to take the lead in advancing domestic capabilities in this area.



Rezaei also underscored the significance of developing both small- and large-scale energy storage systems to maximize the utility of renewable energy sources. Effective storage solutions, he explained, are essential for optimizing energy usage and ensuring stability in the power grid. To achieve these goals, the deputy minister called for greater focus on localizing energy storage technologies, with knowledge-based companies playing a central role in advancing these systems.



The deputy minister further highlighted the importance of integrating smart technologies into the water and electricity sectors to ensure long-term security. By leveraging modern, intelligent systems, the country can enhance the efficiency and reliability of these essential services.



In addition, Rezaei outlined the Ministry of Energy's broader goals to optimize efficiency and enhance performance in the water and power sectors. He stressed the need for targeted research and development efforts to tackle critical issues, ranging from resource management to infrastructure upgrades.

