Surgical Clips Market To Hit USD 1.8 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surgical clips is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing number of surgical interventions globally.

Surgical clips size was valued at USD 655.9 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2032. Surgical clips are essential in medical procedures.

They are primarily used to close tissues, blood vessels, and ducts, helping control bleeding and promote healing. Surgical clips serve as an alternative to traditional sutures and staples, offering secure occlusion with minimal tissue trauma.

The aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders, are driving the demand for both major and minimally invasive surgeries. Surgical clips play a critical role in these procedures by offering a fast and reliable method to seal blood vessels and tissues, which not only shortens surgery times but also improves patient outcomes.

Additionally, the growth of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries, which rely on the precision and effectiveness of surgical clips, further contributes to the market expansion.

Based on type, the surgical clips market from the ligating segment led the market in 2023, accounting for 68.5% of the share. This dominance is due to the widespread use of ligating clips in various surgical procedures, particularly in slightly invasive operations where specific control over blood flow is critical. Surgeons prefer ligating clips for their ability to securely close blood vessels and tissues, preventing excessive bleeding and ensuring smoother procedures.

In terms of material, the surgical clips market is categorized into titanium, polymer, and other materials. Titanium held the largest share in 2023, with 59.2% of the market, and is expected to continue its growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 1 billion by 2032. Titanium is favored for its lightweight yet durable properties, making it ideal for surgical applications that require secure tissue closure. Its biocompatibility reduces the risk of adverse reactions, ensuring better patient safety and satisfaction. As surgical techniques evolve, the demand for reliable and effective closure solutions like titanium surgical clips is expected to rise.

The U.S. surgical clips market is expected to reach USD 642.4 million by 2032, driven by an increase in the number of surgeries performed annually. As surgical procedures become more frequent, the demand for surgical clips-critical for closing tissues and blood vessels during operations-continues to grow.

Major players in surgical clips market include Ackermann Instrumente, Applied Medical Resources, B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Grena, Johnson & Johnson, MAC's Medical Group, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences, Sinolinks Medical Innovation, and Teleflex among others.

