UAE Announces 'Unified Numbers' Project To Maximise Data Use In Policy-Making

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE has launched a landmark nationwide project to bolster the country's statistical system and maximise the use of accurate data in policy-making.

All local across the country will be working together on this project through their respective statistical centres, the authorities announced on Tuesday.

With the availability of data, the UAE Government can make well-informed decisions and policies backed by accurate and comprehensive statistics, enhancing the nation's competitiveness in key development sectors, said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

"The achievements in statistics and data in the UAE serve as a cornerstone for ongoing development efforts, uniting us as a cohesive national team," said Sheikh Mansour, who attended the project's launch with heads and officials of the country's statistical centres.

Goals explained

'Unified UAE Numbers' focuses on three key areas: driving a proactive economy, supporting people and society, and promoting sustainable environments and renewable energy.

The project also aims to streamline the national statistical release calendar and ensure accurate production of indicators at the national level.

It seeks to improve global competitiveness and foster international cooperation by providing detailed and accurate data on the UAE's performance in global rankings, including GDP, inflation, foreign investment, infrastructure, the environment, and tourism.

Moreover, the project envisions a complete shift towards integrated digital surveys, promoting digital and data integration efforts, and building accurate records based on intelligent data collection and analysis.

By leveraging modern technologies and digital platforms, the initiative aspires to create a unified data environment that facilitates strategic decision-making for national development.