LEAD Group launches ‘Pinnacle’ Targets 60000+ high-fee schools serving 35 million students

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 18, 2024: LEAD Group, India’s leading School Edtech pioneer, today announced the launch of Pinnacle — a first-of-its-kind, modern curriculum solution that combines deeply researched curriculum, pedagogy and content — to address the unmet needs of more than 60,000 high-fee schools across India. Pinnacle brings the much needed innovation and academic excellence that India’s high-fee schools are seeking beyond regular curricula. Pinnacle not only combines deeply researched, NCF-aligned curriculum, pedagogy and content, but also blends AI and other advanced education technologies to enable a truly multi-modal, personalised and adaptive learning experience for students. Over the next 3 years, Pinnacle is expected to contribute 40% of LEAD Group’s total revenue, underscoring its importance in the company’s growth strategy.



Parental spend in the high-fee school segment is projected to reach Rs. 4,300 billion by 2030, reflecting a growing demand for quality education. Pinnacle’s deeply researched solutions will meet this rising parental demand for propulsive education.



Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, "Designed and developed in India, Pinnacle is built on more than two years of research and insights from collaborations with schools nationwide. It addresses the long-unfulfilled needs of progressive Indian schools by offering a modern curriculum solution that builds on the best in curriculum, pedagogy and technology, and is fully aligned with NCF 2023. This is a first in school education in India and marks a significant shift from traditional approaches that have primarily focused on books, or standalone software or smart classroom content. We are building an education brand that is made in India and is the best in the world!”

Pinnacle’s flagship innovation, the TECHBOOK, introduces India’s first AI-enabled intelligent books, personalising learning through data-driven insights and AR-enhanced experiences to boost student learning outcomes. Pinnacle also includes Code.AI, a project-based coding and AI program with a free coding platform designed to nurture technology creators and innovators. The TECHBOOK and Code.AI build on Pinnacle’s Textbook series that leverages world-renowned pedagogies for deeper conceptual understanding Pinnacle also includes ACADEMIA for AI-powered assessments and teacher training for schools; and Pinnacle+ for comprehensive school support, including curriculum integration and infrastructure upgrades.



Pinnacle by LEAD Group meets the growing demand for innovation and integration in progressive Indian schools striving to distinguish themselves. It empowers schools to streamline operations while maintaining the highest standards of learning.







MENAFN18122024005232011781ID1109006042