E-NG Coalition Names Yves Vercammen Chair, Yuji Kobayashi Vice-Chair Of Board

Yves Vercammen, Chair of the e-NG Coalition

Yuji Kobayashi, Vice-Chair of the e-NG Coalition

The e-NG Coalition, an international alliance is proud to announce its official establishment and inaugural leadership appointments.

- Yves Vercammen, Chair of the e-NG CoalitionBRUSSELS , BELGIUM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The e-NG Coalition , an international alliance committed to accelerate the global development of e-NG industry and value chain, is proud to announce its official establishment and inaugural leadership appointments. The e-NG Coalition was officially established on 20th October with the issue of a Royal Decree of the Kingdom of Belgium. Furthermore, Yves Vercammen, Chief Corporate Officer at TES, has been appointed the coalition's first Chair of the Board, while Yuji Kobayashi, Senior General Manager of e-methane Business Development Dept. at Tokyo Gas, has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Board. The e-NG Coalition was launched in March 2024 with 9 founding members: Engie, Mitsubishi Corporation, Osaka Gas, RWE, Sempra Infrastructure, TES, Toho Gas, Tokyo Gas, TotalEnergies.These appointments reflect the coalition's commitment to fostering global collaboration and ensuring a balanced approach to developing a global value chain across geographies.About Yves VercammenYves Vercammen brings over 25 years of expertise in energy commodity markets to his pioneering role as Chair. His extensive experience includes leadership positions at Fluxys, Eni Trading and Shipping, and Distrigas, where he has consistently driven strategic and operational excellence. With a strong academic foundation, holding a degree in Commercial Engineering from the University of Antwerp and an MBA from the London Business School, Mr. Vercammen is well-positioned to lead the coalition in addressing the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition.On his appointment, Yves Vercammen said:“It is an immense privilege to serve as the inaugural Chair of the e-NG Coalition at this defining moment for the energy sector. This coalition unites expertise, innovation, and ambition from around the globe, giving us the unique ability to tackle the critical challenges of decarbonization with drop-in molecules.”About Yuji KobayashiYuji Kobayashi brings a wealth of international experience and strategic insight as Vice-Chair. He has over 20 years of experience in engineering for LNG liquefaction and receiving plants in Japan and overseas. His current role at Tokyo Gas, is to lead the promotion of the introduction of e-NG (also known as e-methane in Japan and elsewhere), which is positioned as the one of the most pragmatic sustainable solutions for decarbonization. With deep expertise in decarbonization technologies and energy systems, Yuji Kobayashi is a key figure in shaping the global energy transition.On his appointment, Yuji Kobayashi said:“I am honored to join the e-NG Coalition as Vice-Chair. The coalition's global vision and collaborative spirit are essential in addressing the complex challenges of the energy transition. e-NG (e-methane) is a drop-in fuel and can utilize all existing infrastructures for natural gas and LNG. I look forward to leveraging my experience in LNG businesses and decarbonization strategies to support concrete actions that accelerate the development of sustainable energy systems and ensure inclusive progress across regions.”A global vision with a local action, the e-NG Coalition's leadership team represents a deliberate balance of global perspectives, bringing together expertise from Europe and Asia to ensure diverse viewpoints and equitable progress in addressing policy developments and contributing to accelerate e-NG market adoption. This global representativity underscores the coalition's commitment to addressing regional energy needs while advancing the international transition toward decarbonization.About the e-NG CoalitionThe e-NG Coalition is a collaborative alliance of pioneering companies that believe electric Natural Gas (e-NG) has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future. The Coalition seeks to promote e-NG, build a global market with aligned emissions accounting and certification standards, and bolster cooperation between all stakeholders along the e-NG value chain. By aligning industry innovation with ambitious climate policies, the coalition aims to be a catalyst for meaningful progress in the energy landscape.

