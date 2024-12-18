Montenegro Tops Among Largest Number Of Registrations In National Domains

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Namecheap, one of the world's leading domain registrars has
published some results from its operations over the past year,
Azernews reports.
According to the report, most registrations made through the
company were for the popular top-level domain .COM, with a total of
3,661,899 registrations. The second place on this list was a
surprise. For several years, the .XYZ domain had consistently held
the second spot. However, this year, it dropped to third place with
519,800 registrations. The runner-up was .SHOP, with 721,532
registrations over the year.
The situation with registrations in national domain zones is
even more interesting. Given the massive popularity of Anguilla's
national domain, .AI, which has been trending for many months, it
would be logical to assume that it would top the list. However, it
wasn't at the top at all. Instead, the national domain of
Montenegro, .ME, took the lead, with Namecheap customers
registering 143,244 names. Interestingly, .AI came in fourth place,
with only 52,715 registrations. It was surpassed not only by the
.ME domain but also by the national domains of Colombia (.CO) with
119,134 registrations and the United States (.US) with 92,226
registrations.
It is also noteworthy that the .DEV domain and the national
domain of Canada, .CA, have shown the highest renewal rates through
Namecheap for several consecutive years. Meanwhile, the average
"lifetime" of domain names in the .COM category registered through
Namecheap is 2.1 years.
This data highlights some interesting trends in the domain
registration market. While .COM remains the dominant global choice,
newer, niche domains like .SHOP, .XYZ, and .DEV are gaining
traction, with businesses and individuals opting for more targeted
or creative web addresses. Furthermore, the growing appeal of
regional domains like .AI and .ME reflects the increased
globalization of the internet and the growing importance of
identity and localization in the online world. With the rise of
specialized domains, it's clear that the domain landscape is
evolving rapidly to cater to different markets and needs.
