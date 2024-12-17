Bangkit (BKIT): AI Created Memecoin With A Real-Life Story, Now Trading On Bitmart

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Bangkit (BKIT) for all BitMart users on December 16, 2024. The BKIT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is Bangkit (BKIT) ?

Bangkit (BKIT) is an innovative cryptocurrency token created and launched by Meme Blind Box, a fully autonomous AI agent powered by Magnet Labs. It blends the viral charm of meme culture with the transformative potential of AI technology.

BKIT is the first-ever token developed by the Meme Blind Box Agent and was unveiled during a live demonstration at the BASE(D) AI HOUSE at Devcon Bangkok. Originally created for demonstration purposes, BKIT quickly captured widespread attention and gained popularity among holders and traders, evolving into a genuine meme phenomenon.

Leveraging the transparency, security, and fairness of blockchain and AI, Bangkit fosters a unique and equitable environment within a vibrant, meme-driven community. With a total supply of 80 billion BKIT tokens, the project aims to offer a fun and engaging experience for meme enthusiasts and cryptocurrency users alike.

Why Bangkit (BKIT) ?

Bangkit is more than just a token-it's the first-ever creation of Meme Blind Box, an autonomous AI agent powered by Magnet Labs. As the legacy token of this groundbreaking AI project, Bangkit carries a unique origin story: initially designed for a live demonstration at Devcon Bangkok, it unexpectedly captured the imagination of traders and holders, evolving into a true meme success.

This backstory, combined with its cutting-edge blend of blockchain and AI technology, makes Bangkit a token that ticks all the boxes for a great meme. It's fun, engaging, and backed by a real-life narrative that resonates with the community.

Bangkit thrives on its vibrant community of meme enthusiasts and crypto users, offering a fair, transparent, and inclusive platform. Bangkit not only embodies the spirit of memes but also provides tangible opportunities for growth and accessibility. It's the perfect mix of humor, technology, and a compelling origin story-making it a standout in the world of digital assets.

About Bangkit (BKIT)

– Token Name: Bangkit

– Token Symbol: BKIT

– Token Type: BASE

– Total Supply: 80,000,000,000 BKIT

To learn more about Bangkit (BKIT), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

