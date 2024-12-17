Hotz Expands Fleet And Reveals New Team Uniforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hotz, a trusted hood cleaning service in Houston, is excited to share two major updates: new team uniforms and an expansion of the company fleet. These steps mark another milestone in Hotz's commitment to delivering exceptional service to local businesses and enhancing its customer experience.The new team uniforms feature sleek black shirts with the Hotz logo prominently displayed on the back and front pocket, combining a polished look with practicality for the team. The updated look reflects Hotz's professional and streamlined approach, offering a more cohesive and identifiable presence when conducting restaurant hood cleaning services across the city. The fresh uniforms ensure the team stands out while maintaining comfort and durability for all-day work.In addition to the new uniforms, Hotz is growing its fleet with the addition of two new trucks. This expansion will allow the company to meet the rising demand for high-quality hood cleaning service throughout Houston. With the increased fleet capacity, Hotz can respond even more promptly to client needs, ensuring restaurant kitchens remain compliant, safe, and efficient.For nearly two decades, Hotz has been a cornerstone of the Houston community, delivering reliable and top-quality restaurant hood cleaning and maintenance services. By continually investing in its team and equipment, Hotz aims to remain at the forefront of the industry, providing dependable service that local businesses can rely on.For more information about Hotz and the services provided, visit or call us at 281-421-0777.About Hotz: Hotz is a leading provider of hood cleaning service in Houston, specializing in restaurant hood cleaning and ensuring local businesses maintain a safe and compliant kitchen environment. With over 18 years of experience, Hotz is dedicated to delivering quality service that customers can trust.

