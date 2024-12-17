United Digestive Ascs Among The Best In Georgia, Says Newsweek

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Midtown Endoscopy, Southern Crescent Endoscopy, and Northern Crescent Endoscopy Centers Recognized in 2025 Rankings

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of United Digestive's ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) have been named by

Newsweek among the top in Georgia in its 2025 "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" rankings. The centers placed as follows:



Midtown Endoscopy Center: Ranked No. 8

Southern Crescent Endoscopy Center: Ranked No. 10 Northern Crescent Endoscopy Center: Ranked No. 13

The rankings are based on a rigorous nationwide evaluation that incorporates input from healthcare professionals, patient satisfaction surveys, and performance data.

"This prestigious recognition by Newsweek underscores United Digestive's position as a leader in advancing gastrointestinal care," said Neal C. Patel, MD, CEO of United Digestive. "Our teams consistently set the standard for innovation and excellence-combining cutting-edge techniques with compassionate, patient-centered care to deliver superior outcomes and transform lives."

United Digestive continues to lead the way in advancing gastroenterology through its fully integrated care model, emphasizing quality, expertise, and patient-focused innovation.

To learn more about United Digestive, please visit .

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 58 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 220 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Contact:

Lance Wagner

Director, Marketing & Communication

[email protected]

404-888-7575 x1130

SOURCE United Digestive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED