Committee Tasked To Identify False, Costly Practices Nationwide

KABUL (Pajhwok): Leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has tasked a committee to identify nationwide false that are contrary to the Shariah Law as well as costly, according to a statement on Tuesday.

IEA Supreme Leader Habatullah Akhundzada chaired the meeting of Economic Council in which the following decisions were made, a statement from the office of acting deputy prime said.

Haq Anwar, Acting Chief of the Directorate of Administrative Affairs, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and Complaints, Haj and Religious Affairs, Information and Culture, Higher Education, and Education, as well as the Supreme Court, the General Directorate of Central Fatwa, the Council of Scholars, and Fiqh Assemblies. The committee is directed to devise a strategy to eliminate false and unfavorable practices and present it to the leadership. A committee is formed under the leadership of Sheikh Noor Haq Anwar, Acting Chief of the Directorate of Administrative Affairs, with representatives from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (the Land Authority), Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and Kabul Municipality. This committee is tasked with carrying out the following responsibilities:

1. Develop a comprehensive framework for the distribution of lands that are purely under Emirate ownership and designated for residential and commercial purposes. These lands, which already fall under urban planning and have had some basic infrastructural work completed, should be distributed to the public in a principled and organized manner.

2. Create a detailed framework for residential townships that have been identified as Emirate properties and cleared of disputes by the Commission for Prevention of Land Grabbing and Reclamation of Seized Lands. These townships should be allocated to the public for development and construction according to urban planning guidelines.

3. Facilitate and simplify the process of development and construction on private lands owned by individuals in accordance with urban planning regulations, ensuring ease and efficiency for the public. A delegation, including the Ministries of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, Industry and Commerce, and the Land Authority, has been assigned the following tasks:

1. Allocate and hand over 2,000 jeribs of land in each of the four directions of Kabul for the establishment of industrial zones for light and primary industries. This will be carried out in accordance with the newly approved law, environmental protection standards, and the urban master plan under a defined framework set by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

2. Designate and transfer 20,000 jeribs of land in Nangarhar, Kandahar, and Balkh provinces for industrial zones in line with the newly approved law, environmental protection standards, and the master plan approved by the esteemed Amir Mu'mineen (May Allah protect him). A portion of this land will also be utilized for mineral processing purposes.

3. Allocate and transfer 10,000 jeribs of land in Kunduz province for industrial zones under the same regulations, ensuring compliance with the newly approved law, environmental protection standards, and the master plan. Apart from Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Balkh, and Kunduz, identify and allocate 1,000 jeribs of land in each province, wherever possible, for industrial parks. This will also be carried out in compliance with the new law, environmental protection guidelines, and the master plan.

5. For small industries or enterprises, allocate 10 to 50 jeribs of land in each province for industrial purposes, adhering to the Islamic Emirate's newly approved law, environmental standards, and the master plan.

6. Develop a comprehensive framework to allocate land for livestock farming, agriculture, and poultry farming, either as outright ownership or long-term, renewable leases. The Economic Commission is tasked with transferring land along major highways, identified by the Ministry of Public Works for the construction of mosques and related facilities but not yet developed by the ministry, to the private sector. The private sector will establish male and female prayer spaces, ablution facilities, fuel stations, hotels, and other infrastructure catering to the needs of travelers. This initiative will not only enhance convenience for travelers but also create employment opportunities for the public. The Ministries of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, and Water and Energy, along with the Land Authority, are tasked with preparing a comprehensive plan for the effective utilization of Emirate-owned lands that have access to water resources. This plan should include provisions for leasing these lands to the public. The General Directorate of Emirate Corporations is instructed to submit the Kokcha-to-Abdan Desert Canal project plan, under the Spinzar Emirate Corporation, to the Economic Commission for review. Once finalized, the plan should be presented to the esteemed Amir Mu'mineen (May Allah protect him) for approval. The Economic Commission must also take into consideration the approved dam project in the same area during deliberations. The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and the National Development Corporation, in collaboration with a private sector partner, are instructed to develop a proposal for the iron ore mine in the Hajigak area. This proposal should be submitted to the esteemed Amir Mu'mineen (May Allah protect him) for approval. The General Directorate of Emirate Corporations is assigned the responsibility to implement Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat's plan for enhancing the power generation and distribution capacity of Kajaki Dam in Helmand province. A report on the implementation should be submitted to the esteemed Amir Mu'mineen (May Allah protect him). For provinces where human hair has been confiscated by security officials, the Ministry of Interior Affairs is tasked with proposing to the Emirate leadership the appropriate procedure for its disposal through burning. Once approved, the instructions should be disseminated to all provinces, and actions should align with the issued directives. For goods whose export or import is restricted by the Ministry of Finance or the Tariff Committee, the following measures will be implemented:

1. A comprehensive list of all goods restricted or permitted by the Ministry of Finance or the Tariff Committee will be prepared and submitted for approval to the esteemed Amir Mu'mineen (May Allah protect him). The committee is required to establish a procedure for its operations.

2. For iron whose smuggling has been prohibited by Cabinet decision, violators should face the following penalties: the owner, depending on the type of iron and frequency of violation, may be imprisoned for six months to two years and the person whose vehicle is used for transportation, his vehicle should be impounded for up to two months.

3. Confiscated iron should be transported by border personnel to a secure location, properly stored, and its details recorded.

4. Any confiscated iron may only be returned upon mutual agreement of the provincial governor, the commander of the relevant provincial corps, and the head of intelligence.

5. To prevent the smuggling of prohibited goods through unofficial routes and to control the entry of banned items, each province's police command is instructed to deploy personnel to these areas. These personnel will inspect outgoing and incoming goods, and appropriate incentives should be provided to them. The Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and the General Directorate of Municipalities are tasked with developing a strategy to prevent the smuggling of counterfeit medicines and food items. This strategy should be presented to the esteemed Amir Mu'mineen (May Allah protect him). Additionally, all items exported from Afghanistan should be identified, and specific procedures for their export should be established. nh

