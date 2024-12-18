Sophon Mainnet Goes Live With $500M TVL And Strategic Industry Collaborations

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, India, December 18th, 2024, Chainwire

Sophon has launched its mainnet, introducing the first-ever Validium on ZKsync powered by Avail DA . With over $500M in Total Value Locked (TVL) through the Sophon farming program , and a growing ecosystem of established partners, Sophon is paving the way for scalable, consumer-focused blockchain applications.

The launch comes with significant community support: over 120,000 node licenses purchased by more than 5,800 unique participants are now open for claiming. The SOPH token deploys today in a non-transferable state, with all transactions free for users during this initial phase. Node holders will begin getting rewards from January 1st, with full token transferability and trading expected in Q1 2025.

Launch Partners Driving Adoption

Sophon's consumer-first approach focuses on delivering user experiences that encourage mainstream crypto engagement. Debuting with industry leaders selected for their ability to bring blockchain benefits to everyday users:



Mirai Labs: Leading mobile gaming studio with 27M+ onboarded wallets to date.

OPEN Ticketing: Already powering 7M+ tickets across 24,000 events globally.

Aethir: Delivering next-generation distributed computing solutions.

Rivalry: The publicly listed betting company bringing community ownership to the billion-dollar betting industry.

Anomaly: AI-Powered agent orchestration across Reddit, Telegram, and Discord. NooN, Brutal Knights, Gamp, and more.

Pioneering Consumer-First Crypto

Sophon understands that mainstream users prioritize experiences and value over the underlying blockchain technology. By focusing on entertainment applications that naturally benefit from blockchain's capabilities, Sophon is creating an ecosystem where the technology enhances rather than complicates the user experience.

This vision is reinforced through strategic collaborations with industry pioneers, like Beam, which is launching the first gaming-focused fund and accelerator in Abu Dhabi with a target size of $150M. Sophon is a strategic partner in this accelerator, supporting the advancement of blockchain-based gaming. Additionally, Sophon has seeded the $40M Tactical Compute initiative , targeting projects building at the intersection of crypto and AI. These partnerships ensure Sophon is not just building infrastructure – it's contributing to the growth of the entire ecosystem.

History in the making

Sophon's mainnet launch is the first-ever Validium on ZKsync to leverage an external data availability layer powered by Avail, bringing unmatched scalability, security, and savings. By using Avail's modular application development stack to create its own Light Nodes, Sophon ensures high performance, maintaining full decentralization and data availability, working to set a new standard for modular blockchain designs.

ZKsync is a protocol to deploy L2 blockchains designed to scale Ethereum while maintaining data privacy through a Validium implementation utilizing Avail DA. The zero-knowledge protocol is leveraged to effectively scale the network while also enhancing interoperability

This modular architecture establishes a new benchmark in blockchain design, making Sophon well-suited for high-throughput applications aiming for mainstream adoption.

About Sophon

Sophon is the ultimate platform for next-gen entertainment applications, spanning everything from gaming to AI-powered experiences. It's primed to be the go-to destination for entrepreneurs and major players in the entertainment industry looking to build their products onchain, offering users novel ways to earn, engage, and enjoy themselves.

To learn more about Sophon, users can visit

Media Contact:Oskari Tempakka (

About Avail

The Avail Network is a modular application development stack designed to establish blockchains as the verification system for the Internet. By addressing key challenges in rollup scalability, interoperability, and usability, Avail provides a foundational Data Availability (DA) layer built on the same technology planned for Ethereum's danksharding roadmap, including KZG Commitments and Data Availability Sampling (DAS). Avail is led by Polygon's former co-founder Anurag Arjun and research lead Prabal Banerjee. Start your Avail journey today at To learn more about Avail, users can visit

Media Contact: Luke Richardson (

About ZKsync

ZKsync is the pioneering zero-knowledge technology powering the next generation of builders with limitless scale. Secured by math and designed for native interoperability, ZKsync enables the elastic network, an ever-expanding ecosystem of customizable chains. Deeply rooted in its mission to advance personal freedom for all, the ZKsync technology makes digital self-ownership universally available.

To learn more about ZKsync, users can visit