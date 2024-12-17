Pioneering Artists Set For Green Box’S 2025 Residency Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading arts incubator welcomes an innovative and diverse group of national and international artists to thriving arts destination in the Colorado mountains

Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Box proudly celebrates the success of its fifth year of Artist Residencies, which featured seven distinct artists and disciplines from around the world throughout 2024. Highlights included an opera developed using sonified brown dwarf data, visual art installations, photography, young adult writing, and experimental works by a Pulitzer Prize winner. Building on this achievement, Green Box is excited to introduce its extraordinary lineup of artists for the sixth year of its unique Artist Residency Program.

Continuing its growing reputation as a sought-after destination for artists seeking creative refuge, Green Box has selected from a competitive national and international pool of applicants, nine projects representing a diversity of disciplines for residencies in 2025. Nestled within the foothills of America's Mountain, Pikes Peak, the rural hamlet of Green Mountain Falls provides an idyllic setting for these transformative creative experiences, offering 30 days of uninterrupted time, support, space, and inspiration for individual artistic exploration.

“Green Box's 2025 cohort of Artists in Residence represents a wide range of extraordinary artists and disciplines,” said Scott RC Levy, Executive Director of Green Box. “We are excited to welcome these artists to Green Mountain Falls throughout the year and can't wait to see what magic they create.”

Announcing the 2025 Artists in Residence:

The 2025 Artists in Residence represent a wide range of disciplines including animation, journalism, design, visual art, playwriting, music, dance, and podcast performance.



Lynn Tomlinson : A Filmmaker Continuing Her Artistic Journey. Lynn kicks off Green Box's residencies in April, building on her acclaimed clay-on-glass animation technique to develop new projects inspired by the Green Mountain Falls landscape and wildlife while exploring innovative artistic approaches.

Parker Yamasaki : Amplifying Rural Arts Journalism. Arts and Culture Reporter for The Colorado Sun , Parker will advance her Rural Arts Review project beginning in Colorado before expanding to New Mexico. Through critical arts coverage, Parker will write feature articles in the spring, reviews during the 17th annual Green Box Arts Festival (June 27th – July 12th, 2025) and engage audiences through pre- and post-show conversations.

Yasuaki Onishi and Minako Yoshida : International Collaborative Installation. Hailing from Osaka, Japan, Yasuaki and Minako will collaborate on a unique project featuring an indoor copper foil installation molded from river rocks in local waterways and documented through film and photography. Yasuaki and Minako will be in residence in April, developing their installation work which will be on display during the 17th annual Green Box Arts Festival.

CoCo Ree Lemery : Innovative Design and Environmental Art. Professor of Furniture and Design at Purdue University and award-winning artist and designer, Coco will create an immersive indoor forest installation featuring large-scale, programmed LED lamps that synchronize with music. Throughout her May residency, CoCo will draw on her extensive design experience from leading brands like Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma.

Nandita Shenoy : Theatrical Community Engagement. Beginning mid-August, playwright and actor Nandita will develop The Belonging Project, a new play created through community interviews, continuing her acclaimed work throughout the country including productions off-Broadway and at the Kennedy Center.

Camry Ivory : Interdisciplinary Musical Innovation. Camry will push the boundaries of audiovisual art, developing her groundbreaking project that integrates painting and electronic music through her invented Coloratura instrument. Throughout her September residency, Camry will develop her water marbling audiovisual album, ending in a post-residency exhibition and performance of 8-10 soundscapes.

FLOCK : Collaborative Dance Creation. This German/American dance duo will develop their next full-length dance work with multiple dancers in the newly refurbished Sallie Bush Community Center in the fall.

Helanius J. Wilkins : Creating Choreographic Social Activism. An award-winning choreographer, performance artist, activist, and educator who engages artmaking to forge paths towards social change, Helanius will begin production on a multi-year, multi-state choreographic project featuring creative community engagements. Helanius will be in residency for two weeks in the fall of 2025 and again in the spring of 2026. Blake Pfeil : Reimagining Podcast Performance. A Colorado Springs native now residing in New York, Blake will transform his acclaimed podcast All-American Ruins, which explored abandoned spaces across the US, into an innovative staged performance, combining live performance with individualized auditory elements. Blake will be in residence in December 2025.

Previous Resident Artists include American Ballet Theatre , Bill Frisell , Neena Pathak , GAEYA , Kristina Barker , Janani Balasubramanian and Sultana Isham .

About Green Box

Since Green Box launched in 2009, it has grown into a year-round celebration of visual and performing arts for visitors from Colorado and around the world. The summer festival's hallmarks of accessibility and experimentation in a spectacular natural setting offer curious audiences a fresh and playful approach to some of the most compelling dance, public art and music being produced today. Green Box is an incubator of multidisciplinary visual and performing arts. With an active Artist Residency program, educational offerings, and creative experiences for audiences of all ages, Green Box seeks to enrich and engage its community and visitors for generations to come. The organization has developed partnerships with the local school district and community organizations to enhance its reach, furthering its commitment to nurturing creativity and appreciation for different perspectives.

About Green Mountain Falls, CO and Area Attractions

At an altitude of 7,800 ft., Green Mountain Falls is home to various festivals and events year-round. Most notably, however, it is known for the nationally-acclaimed Green Box Arts Festival. Surrounded by the Pike National Forest on three sides, the town is located near popular area attractions including the Cave of the Winds, Manitou Cliff Dwellings, Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. An extremely popular hiking destination, visitors also enjoy fishing, swimming, biking, tennis courts and ice skating in winter, as well as the town's unique restaurants, pubs and shops. The town is just 20 minutes away from the center of Colorado Springs, and closer to Manitou Springs, Woodland Park and other Ute Pass communities such as Cascade and Chipita Park. The Town's focal point is an 1890 Victorian gazebo on an island in a small lake stocked with fish.

