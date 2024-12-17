KIMITAKE Announces First Boutique Partnership In New York With The Conservatory NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Conservatory NYC Store Interior

An Exciting Expansion and A Major Milestone for KIMITAKE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KIMITAKE, the renowned jewelry brand celebrated for its compelling brand story and exceptional craftsmanship is delighted to announce its first partnership with a New York boutique, The Conservatory NYC. Beginning in November 2024, this milestone represents a significant step in KIMITAKE's expansion within the New York market, offering clients the opportunity to experience its exquisite collection in person.

Rooted in elegance from Japanese tradition, KIMITAKE's creations have captivated audiences nationwide. The partnership with The Conservatory NYC reflects the brand's growing presence in the luxury market, following its highly successful showcase during New York Fashion Week at Aman New York.

“The Conservatory NYC aligns perfectly with our values of thoughtful design, unparalleled quality, and human connection,” said Takeshi Yokota, founder of KIMITAKE.“This collaboration brings KIMITAKE closer to our New York clientele, allowing them to experience the craftsmanship and the stories behind each piece.”

Located in the heart of Manhattan, The Conservatory NYC is celebrated for its curated selection of refined, luxury goods. With this partnership, KIMITAKE joins an esteemed lineup of brands that share a dedication to artistry, elegance, and the utmost quality.

This exciting chapter in KIMITAKE's journey underscores its continued commitment to expansion while staying true to its roots in Japan. Clients and jewelry enthusiasts are invited to explore KIMITAKE's collection at The Conservatory NYC, where they can experience firsthand the intricate designs, cultural narratives, and heartfelt connections that define the brand.

For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit . For more information about The Conservatory NYC, please visit .

Media Contact: ...

Statement

KIMITAKE is a brand born from the story of the bond between two people, inspired by its two founders. KIMITAKE embodies the essence of human connection and the beauty of Japanese tradition and culture. The brand seamlessly blends its values with a contemporary flair, creating both elegance and luxury.

Our Symbol

Everything KIMITAKE does is rooted in human connection, which is why every piece of jewelry is crafted to incorporate our original HC design.

This unique symbol expresses the links and bonds between people, something that we at KIMITAKE treasure above all else.

Elegance from Japanese Tradition

From jewelry to packaging, KIMITAKE is dedicated to creating designs that bring Japanese tradition and culture to life in a modern way. With a commitment to showcasing Japan's traditional techniques and beauty, among the oldest in the world, KIMITAKE aims to connect this rich heritage with the future. Our vision is to craft new forms of elegance and luxury that transcend borders and eras.

Social Responsibility

KIMITAKE is dedicated to combating cyberbullying, drawing from the experiences and backgrounds of its founders. Through awareness campaigns and support of anti-cyberbullying programs, KIMITAKE stands as a symbol of the fight against cyberbullying.

About The Conservatory NYC

Founded in 2019 by retail visionary Brian Bolke, The Conservatory is a concept store conceived as a destination for discovery, rooted in a belief we call“considered luxury.” Partnering with brands, artisans, and designers on a curated selection of items that bring joy, are made to last, and make the Earth a better place to live.

