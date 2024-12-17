South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Report 2024-2029: Snapshot Of Existing And Upcoming Third-Party Data Center Facilities In South Korea

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report covers existing operators Digital Realty, Equinix, LG Uplus, LG CNS, Epoch Digital (Actis), kt cloud, Dreammark1, Hostway, Digital Edge DC and SK Broadband. Also covered in the report is new operators ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Empyrion Digital, DCI Data Centers, OneAsia Network, STACK Infrastructure and Macquarie Asset Management. Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Data Center Colocation - & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.04% from 2023 to 2029.

WHATS INCLUDED?

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in South Korea and a comparison between other APAC countries.

The study of the existing South Korea data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in South Korea by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Korea



Facilities Covered (Existing): 43



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16



Coverage: 13+ locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the South Korea



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the South Korea data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Operators

Digital Realty

Equinix

LG Uplus

LG CNS

Epoch Digital (Actis)

kt cloud

Dreammark1 Corporation

Hostway

Digital Edge DC

SK Broadband Others New Operators

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Empyrion Digital

DCI Data Centers

OneAsia Network

STACK Infrastructure Macquarie Asset Management KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in South Korea by 2029?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in South Korea?

Who are the new entrants in the South Korean data center industry? What factors are driving the South Korea data center colocation market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 53 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $800 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1420 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered South Korea



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. APAC vs South Korea Colocation Market Comparison

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed and Utilized - Mw)

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in South Korea

8.2. Sustainability Status in South Korea

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud on Ramps & Investment in South Korea

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

