Rula Health Appoints Two Senior Leaders, Positioning The Company For Continued Growth In 2025

Mark Khavkin appointed to Chief Officer (CFO) and Prashanthi Raman to Chief External Affairs Officer (CEAO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rula Health, a behavioral company focused on improving access to high-quality, personalized, and in-network mental healthcare, today announced the appointments of Mark Khavkin as Chief Financial Officer and Prashanthi Raman as Chief External Affairs Officer. The hires of Khavkin and Raman will help usher in Rula's next stage of growth as a national provider group focused on expanding its offerings for patients, providers, and industry partners.

Mark Khavkin: Chief Financial Officer, Rula Health

Prashanthi Raman: Chief External Affairs Officer, Rula Health

These senior leadership additions follow Rula's recent

collaboration

with Amazon Health Services, and its announcement

that Rula's therapy service is now available for patients nationwide. This ongoing expansion is key for Rula to continue to provide care that delivers progress, regardless of where a patient may be in their mental health journey.

Mark Khavkin started his career in private equity and has been leading finance and strategy teams in technology companies for over a decade. Most recently as Chief Financial Officer at WebOps platform Pantheon, Khavkin scaled the business from product-market fit to serving more than 10,000 customers including Google, Home Depot, and Doctors Without Borders. Additionally, Khavkin helped scale the online marketplace Upwork ahead of its successful IPO as the company's Senior Director of Finance, Strategy, and Investor Relations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Rula team during this pivotal period of growth," said Khavkin. "We are continuing to see the ongoing need for expanded access to mental healthcare, and I'm eager to build on Rula's growth to ensure that we are working to address these needs."

Prashanthi Raman has over 20 years of experience working as an attorney and public policy executive in both the public and private sectors, navigating complex regulatory environments across healthcare, transportation, AI, and tech. Raman's career started in healthcare law, which led to her Illinois gubernatorial appointment, overseeing healthcare legislative affairs. She has since served as Head of North American State and Local Government Relations at Lyft and Vice President of Global Government Affairs at Cruise. In all of these roles, Raman built meaningful

relationships with legislature, regulators, and key governmental and community stakeholders, advancing pioneering and transformative public policy.

"I'm thrilled to join the Rula team and lead the development of our government relations, public policy strategy, and communications efforts," said Raman. "Rula's mission deeply resonates with me-working to bridge gaps and expand access to mental healthcare for patients and providers alike. Access has been a defining theme throughout my journey, and I'm honored to contribute to this essential work that transforms lives and strengthens communities."

"Rula is singularly focused on making it easier for people to get the help they need," said Josh Bruno, CEO of Rula Health. "We're excited to have Mark and Prashanthi join us. Their

breadth of experience, strategic thinking, and commitment to Rula's mission will help us to deliver progress for more individuals, couples, and families in 2025 and beyond."

For more information on Rula's services, visit: .

About Rula Health

Rula is the best way for individuals, couples, and families to get in-network mental health care that delivers progress. With a diverse network of more than 10,000 licensed providers, nationwide next-day therapy availability, psychiatric services in 31 states, and 24/7 crisis support, Rula meets people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Patients match with a best-fit provider in minutes, confirm their out-of-pocket insurance costs, attend their telehealth sessions, and track improvement all within a single easy-to-use platform. And when they need support, Rula's team is there to provide live help from real humans. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 120M lives.

