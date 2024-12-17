SKA Robotics Hosts Congressman Chris Deluzio, Discusses Growing Regional Robotics Cluster

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKA Robotics hosted U.S. Representative Chris Deluzio (PA-17th District) at their Harmar facility last week, where discussions focused on advancing the region's flourishing robotics and sector. The visit highlighted Deluzio's interest in the Pittsburgh region's growing robotics cluster and emphasized the importance of innovative, high-tech companies like SKA Robotics in driving economic growth and technological advancement in the area.

SKA Robotics CEO Spencer Krause and Congressman Chris Deluzio discuss the Pittsburgh region's growing robotics industry.

During the visit, Deluzio toured SKA Robotics' facilities and met with the engineering teams responsible for developing advanced robotics solutions used across a range of industries, including power generation, industrial inspection and maintenance, commercial construction and mining, and agriculture. This engagement reflects SKA Robotics' dedication to strengthening relationships with local leaders to ensure that the robotics sector continues to be a cornerstone of Pittsburgh's economic development.

"SKA Robotics is thrilled to welcome Congressman Deluzio to our facility," said Spencer Krause, President & CEO of SKA Robotics. "As we continue to grow and invest in this community, it's encouraging to have leaders like Congressman Deluzio who understand the impact of the robotics industry and are dedicated to fostering a supportive environment for innovation. His engagement reinforces the importance of collaboration between the private sector and government, and we look forward to being an active partner in driving growth for Pittsburgh's tech community."

"We are building a bright future in Western Pennsylvania by investing in cutting-edge industries like robotics that can create good jobs and keep our region on the global technology map," said Congressman Chris Deluzio. "The Pittsburgh region is home to some of the most exciting advancements in robotics and AI, and companies like SKA Robotics are at the forefront of that growth. I'm grateful for the chance to learn more about these local innovators."

Deluzio's visit represents a step forward in SKA Robotics' efforts to align the region's growing robotics industry with government initiatives aimed at fostering technological progress, economic resilience, and job creation. SKA Robotics continues to strengthen engagement with government officials like Congressman Deluzio. This collaboration demonstrates the strong public-private partnership that makes the Pittsburgh region an attractive destination for technology and robotics companies.

