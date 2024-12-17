Top Six SASE Vendors Own 72 Percent Of $2.4 B 3Q 2024 Market, According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Consolidation Among Leading Vendors Reflects Maturity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the global SASE market reached $2.4 B in 3Q 2024. The top six SASE vendors-Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom, Fortinet, and Netskope-each with greater than 5 percent revenue share, grew their collective market share to 72 percent, a seven-point increase compared to 3Q 2023. This consolidation highlights the industry's shift towards a more mature competitive landscape as enterprises prioritize established players for integrated networking and security solutions.

"The SASE market is entering a new maturity phase," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "As enterprises focus on trusted, integrated solutions during economic uncertainty, the largest vendors are capturing a growing share of investments, setting the stage for continued leadership and innovation."

Market Share Leaders : Zscaler led with a 21 percent market share, followed by Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom, Fortinet, and Netskope.

SASE Market Growth : Overall market revenue rose by a single-digit year-over-year (Y/Y), the slowest growth rate since tracking began in 1Q 2019. Despite this, the top six vendors grew at a faster double-digit pace,

reflecting a consolidation trend.

SD-WAN : SD-WAN revenue saw minimal growth of 1 percent Y/Y, as enterprises optimized existing deployments rather than expanding new projects. Cisco remained the clear leader in this segment, with a 31 percent market share.

SSE : SSE revenue increased by 14 percent Y/Y, driven by demand for advanced security solutions. Zscaler led the segment with a commanding 34 percent share, followed by Palo Alto Networks and Broadcom. 2025 Outlook : While growth is expected to strengthen in 2025 compared to 2024, it is not anticipated to reach the vigorous levels seen during the pandemic or its immediate aftermath. Renewed enterprise investments and expanding adoption of integrated cloud security and networking solutions are expected to drive the market forward.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets.

Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions.

