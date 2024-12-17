Innovative Recycling Technologies Transform Fiber And Fashion Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Developments in Textiles and Apparel Recycling 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Environmental sustainability is of growing importance within the global fibre, textile and apparel industry, and pressures on companies to improve their sustainability credentials have prompted several of them to investigate the potential of recycled materials in the development of innovative new products. For other companies, a major focus is the development of recycling technologies and methods for converting textile waste into raw materials.

This report provides information on the latest developments in textiles and apparel recycling in relation to: certification; innovations in products made using recycled materials; innovations in products which can be recycled easily at the ends of their useful lives; investments; joint ventures; recycling methods; and recycling technologies.

Furthermore, the report includes information and insight relating to the following innovative brands, companies, educational institutions and other organisations:



Aarhus University

Ambercycle

Asics

Athleta

Balkan Textile Machinery

Camira

Circ

Decathlon

DITF

Eastman

Fulgar

Gap

MAS Holdings

Resortecs

Rumpke

Sealy of Australia

Syre

Trutzschler Group

Wrangler Zara

Key Topics Covered:

CERTIFICATION



Eastman has announced that its Naia Renew cellulosic fibre has been certified in accordance with the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Fulgar has announced that its innovative Q-Cycle yarn has been certified in accordance with the Recycled Claim Standard (RCS)

INNOVATIONS IN PRODUCTS WHICH ARE MADE USING RECYCLED MATERIALS



Camira has developed a new version of its X2 upholstery fabric which is made using polyester derived from recycled materials

Wrangler has launched the second collection of its Wrangler Reborn range which is made using upcycled denim Zara has collaborated with Circ in the development of a capsule collection which is produced using Circ Lyocell made from recycled textile waste

INNOVATIONS IN PRODUCTS WHICH CAN BE RECYCLED EASILY AT THE ENDS OF THEIR USEFUL LIVES



Asics has developed a performance running shoe called Nimbus Mirai which is designed to be recycled at the end of its useful life Decathlon and Resortecs have collaborated in the development of recyclable swimwear

INVESTMENTS



Eastman has commenced production at its first molecular recycling facility and has announced plans to construct two more facilities

Sealy of Australia has invested in a recycling line for converting textile waste into raw materials for use in the manufacture of mattresses Syre has secured US$100 mn worth of funding to construct its first two gigascale textile-to-textile recycling plants

JOINT VENTURES



Eastman and Rumpke have entered into a partnership agreement to recover and process plastic packaging for use in the manufacture of polyester fibre

Gap has announced a partnership with Ambercycle to source textile-to-textile recycled materials for use in the manufacture of Athleta products MAS Holdings has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Ambercycle

RECYCLING METHODS

DITF has launched a research project which will focus on the development of recyclable activewear, outdoor apparel and workwear made using bio-based materials derived from renewable sources

RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES



Researchers at Aarhus University have developed a method of separating elastane from other fibres in order to facilitate the effective recycling of textile waste Trutzschler Group and Balkan Textile Machinery have collaborated in the development of a line of recycling machinery called Truecycled

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900