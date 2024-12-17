Cordial Taps Julien Sauvage As CMO To Drive Enterprise Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cordial , the leading enterprise marketing that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS and mobile app messages for companies like L, Adore Me, and REVOLVE, has appointed Julien Sauvage as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the company's go-to-market strategy and continue driving its enterprise growth. With over 15 years of experience at Salesforce, Gong and Clari, Sauvage's hiring underscores Cordial's commitment to leveraging AI to modernize marketing workflows and transform how enterprise brands connect with their consumers.

"As we become the premier option for enterprise brands looking for a comprehensive, AI-powered platform that drives revenue, we need a go-to-market approach that matches our bold, transformative mindset," said Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "Julien brings a unique blend of expertise in AI and marketing technology and a keen customer-first mentality. With him at the helm of our go-to-market strategy, we'll continue helping marketers understand their customers more deeply, drive better conversations and create more impactful marketing experiences that truly resonate."

Sauvage will spearhead Cordial's go-to-market vision for delivering AI solutions that drive human understanding at scale. With powerful AI, made simple, Cordial empowers marketers to wield their data powerfully - whatever shape or structure that data comes in. Cordial's AI gets to know marketers, offering an intuitive and iterative platform that gets better every day. Using Cordial AI, modern marketers can build 1:1 customer experiences faster while preserving what makes their brand unique.

With a proven track record of driving category leadership, Sauvage will bring to market Cordial's commitment to providing advanced, omni-channel messaging solutions and white-glove services for enterprise brands. Sauvage and Cordial's customers share a love of compelling marketing messages that stand out in a sea of sameness. That passion will drive productivity, creativity and domain expertise as he leads the go-to-market team at Cordial.

"With my industry experience, I've seen firsthand the need for a platform to help modern marketers be more efficient and create 1:1 personalized experiences faster. Cordial is filling this gap," said Sauvage. "Marketers face higher expectations than ever before, yet they wrestle with outdated tools and siloed, incomplete data profiles. They're stuck with mountains of information that still don't get them closer to connecting with customers in a deep, meaningful way. I'm looking forward to helping lift this burden as Cordial creates a more efficient way to work, and consumers everywhere will soon reap the benefits."

Sauvage joins Cordial's executive team alongside CFO Jay Li and VP of People Chelsea Williams , accelerating the company's market and people leadership to deliver enhanced value for customers, partners and employees. These additions to Cordial's executive team come on the heels of significant customer growth and product innovation. Cordial ranked among the top 500 software companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, showcasing its rapid customer acquisition over the past two years, adding enterprise brands like Realtor and PacSun.

This momentum is highlighted by Cordial's achievements in leading analyst reports where it received high ratings for its AI and advanced data management capabilities, confirming its leadership in these pivotal areas.

About Cordial

Cordial's technology helps companies like L.L. Bean, Orveon Global and Boot Barn automate high-conversion messages across email, SMS, mobile apps, social media, direct mail and more, driving scalable revenue and lasting customer connections. Cordial was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024, receiving the highest possible scores in six criteria. The company was also named a fastest-growing company in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and 2024 Inc. 5000 and won the Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with us at

