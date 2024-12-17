National DCP Delivers 500Th Consolidated New Store & Remodel Package For Dunkin'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

$3 Billion Management Company

supports nearly 10,000 U.S. quick service restaurants

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National

DCP, LLC, (NDCP), the $3 billion chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees, today hit a major milestone with the delivery of its 500th restaurant package in Duluth, Georgia as part of its consolidated New Store & Remodel Solution. NDCP's Restaurant Solutions team provides everything Dunkin' franchisees need to effectively construct, remodel, and operate their restaurants.

NDCP delivered its 500th consolidated New Store package to Dunkin' franchisee Zain Veerani in Duluth, Georgia.

"When Dunkin' franchisees use NDCP for their new restaurant opening or remodel project, they are supporting their member co-op – their home team," says Les Karel, Executive Vice President, Restaurant Solutions. "Doing this helps to contain overall operational costs while improving service over time. In an increasingly complex industry, our goal is to make things as easy as possible for Dunkin' operators with this consolidated solution."

NDCP's Restaurant Solutions plays a big role in the successful functioning of a foodservice operation. The team procures, consolidates, delivers, and installs new restaurant opening and remodel packages for Dunkin' franchisees that consist of equipment, smallwares, stainless fabrication, and millwork. Areas of expertise also include essential items and services that support repair and maintenance, logistics and consolidation. NDCP's tremendous negotiation and buying power ensures customers receive the most competitive pricing on equipment and services.

"When this program launched, I thought this was a perfect match," notes Zain Veerani, Dunkin' franchisee and owner of Duluth, Georgia restaurant that received the 500th consolidated New Store package. "Just with our food and paper products and now the consolidated new store or remodel package, it's a one-stop shop with NDCP. No one is going to beat the price or give you better service."

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $3 billion global supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees. The organization supports nearly 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. NDCP's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, equipment services, distribution, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+

deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with

strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $2 billion in cumulative savings for Dunkin' franchisees. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the award-winning company has over 1900 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 30+ logistics hubs. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE National DCP, LLC

