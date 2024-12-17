Daylon Norman's Debut Exhibition: Sisters Of The Valley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating a Decade of the Sisterhood's Legacy through Art and Community

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Photographer and artist Daylon Norman is proud to announce the debut of his first solo exhibition, the subject of which is the Sisters of the Valley , with their home base about 80 miles north of Fresno. The takes place on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, at Sacred Heart Coffee, located at 2011 Tuolumne Street in Fresno, California. The event runs from 5 PM to 11 PM and celebrates both Norman's creative work and the ten-year anniversary of the founding of the Sisterhood.The exhibition offers attendees an immersive experience through:Photo Book Launch – Unveiling Norman's striking new collection.Photo Gallery – A visual exploration of the Sisterhood's journey through Norman's artistic vision.Live Screen Printing – Attendees can witness and engage in the creative process.The Sisters of the Valley exhibition honors a decade of the Sisterhood's impact on local and global communities. Founded in 2015, the Sisters have spent the last ten years championing sustainable living, women's empowerment, and natural healing through their work and activism. This debut exhibition by Daylon Norman captures the essence of their legacy with powerful, thought-provoking imagery that blends themes of spirituality, nature, and resilience.Event Details:When: Saturday, January 4th, 2025 | 5 PM – 11 PMWhere: Sacred Heart Coffee, 2011 Tuolumne Street, Fresno, CAAdmission: FreeThis special evening celebrates ten years of the Sisters' presence in the central valley of California. It also marks Daylon Norman's artistic debut. The Sisters will be at the gallery between 6 and 8 p.m. to meet the public and discuss the artist's work. The artist invites the public to join him at this milestone anniversary event.About Daylon NormanDaylon Norman is an artist and photographer based in Southern California. His work over the last five years has led him to collaborate with a wide range of subjects, from traditional documentation to bold, visually driven storytelling projects. The photos showcased at this event are the culmination of over a year spent documenting the lives of the Sisters of the Valley. More of Daylon's work can be found at href="" rel="external nofollow" forma or on Instagram .

