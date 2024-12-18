Over 90% Of Indian Population Did Not File Income Tax Return In 2023-24 Fiscal Year

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said there is an increase in filing ITR with over 8.09 crore income tax returns were filed in fiscal 2023-24, up from over 7.40 crore in 2022-23. In FY22, the number of ITRs filed was over 6.96 crore, up from over 6.72 crore in FY21 and over 6.48 crore in FY20.

“In FY 2023-24, the percentage of population that files Income Tax Return is 6.68 per cent. (In FY 2023-24, the total number of persons filling income tax return is 8,09,03,315),” Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He further said total number of individuals reporting zero taxable income in their ITRs is 4.90 crore in Assessment Year 2023-24, up from 4.64 lakh in 2022-23.

