UN states Israel ‘overwhelmingly’ blocking aid to reach Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Israel's massive blockage of assistance efforts to the beleaguered northern Gaza Strip in December was revealed by the UN on Tuesday.



Quoting the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), representative Stephane Dujarric stated in a news meeting that "UN-led aid missions to the North Gaza governorate continue to be overwhelmingly denied, especially those seeking to reach the besieged areas in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and parts of Jabalya."



He added, "OCHA reports that today, three humanitarian missions planning to bring food and water to parts of besieged North Gaza were once again denied by Israeli authorities," in addition to, "the UN attempted to reach these besieged areas 40 times, of which 38 attempts were denied and two were impeded" since the beginning of December.



stressing the necessity to protect civilians in the north, Dujarric called on Israel to meet the "essential needs" of citizens.



"This means facilitating the work of the UN and humanitarian partners who have been trying to deliver food, water, health and other critical assistance -- only to have their missions denied or impeded," he reads.



MENAFN18122024000045016953ID1109005453