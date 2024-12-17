Multiple Recognition For Emirates At The World Travel Awards, World Travel Tech Awards

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has taken home multiple gongs at the World Awards 2024, including 'World's Leading Airline - First Class,' 'World's Leading Airline-Brand,' 'World's Leading Airline - Inflight Entertainment' and 'World's Leading Airline - Rewards Program.' The airline was also recognized as 'Best Airline App Worldwide' and 'Best Airline App in the Middle East' at the World Travel Tech Awards 2024.

The ceremony was held at the Savoy Palace in Madeira, Portugal. David Quinto, Emirates' Country Manager in Portugal accepted the awards on behalf of Emirates.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) is one of the industry's most prestigious events – acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. The World Travel Tech Awards recognises and celebrates excellence in travel technology.

The airline is on a roll this year, recently winning top honours at the 'ULTRAs 2024,' 'Telegraph Travel,' 'Forbes Travel Guide's Air Travel Awards;' and has also ranked as a 2025 APEX World Class Airline.

