Russian search engine gets graded as second-most popular globally

(MENAFN) Yandex, the Russian search engine, has risen to become the second-most popular search engine globally in 2024, according to Cloudflare's annual report on internet trends. The report highlighted a significant 17% increase in global internet traffic throughout the year.



While continues to dominate with an 88% market share, Yandex captured 3.1% of the global market, outpacing other competitors like Baidu, Microsoft Bing, and DuckDuckGo. Yandex's browser also ranked third in popularity on Android devices, with a 1.4% share.



The report also noted that Russian-developed technologies, such as Yandex and Telegram, have gained traction following the exit of many Western tech companies from Russia due to sanctions after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Many Russians have turned to domestic alternatives like Yandex, VK, and RuTube due to the unavailability of Western platforms.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001992