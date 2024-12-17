Iran, Japan reiterate dedication to regional steadiness via dialogue

(MENAFN) Iran and Japan have reiterated their commitment to continued dialogue to address regional and international challenges, particularly focusing on developments in Syria.



This commitment was highlighted during a meeting on Sunday in Tehran between Iran's Foreign Abbas Araghchi and Japan's Deputy Foreign Minister Funakoshi Takehiro.



During the meeting, the two diplomats discussed ways to strengthen their longstanding and friendly bilateral relations.



Araghchi stated, "The positive and friendly relations between Tehran and Tokyo offer a strong foundation for addressing pressing regional issues."



He added that, in light of recent developments, "ongoing consultations are essential."



Funakoshi shared this view, emphasizing, "Japan values its historical ties with Iran. Continued interaction is vital not only to enhance bilateral relations but also to help resolve regional and global challenges."



Araghchi also highlighted that both nations share common concerns regarding the sustainable security and stability of West Asia.



"We share concerns about the stability and security of our region, and it’s crucial that we collaborate to address these issues," Araghchi noted.

