SCCG Announces Media Partnership With G&M News To Elevate Global Gaming Industry Content And Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCCG Announces Partnership with G&M News

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing the gambling through impactful media assets and thought leadership.

- Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming and sports betting industry, is proud to announce an exciting media partnership with G&M News , a premier gaming and betting news platform serving operators and providers in Latin America and beyond.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing the gambling industry through innovative marketing strategies, impactful media assets, and thought leadership.

Through this partnership, SCCG Management and G&M News will engage in joint efforts to deliver high-value content, enhance industry visibility, and foster deeper connections among key stakeholders. The collaboration will encompass media support for panel participation at industry events, gambling industry research , co-hosted webinars, exclusive interviews, and newsletter integrations aimed at enriching the global gaming community.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“Our collaboration with G&M News reflects SCCG's mission to elevate the gaming industry by connecting influential voices and delivering valuable insights. G&M News has a remarkable track record of curating impactful content, and we are thrilled to combine our expertise to create opportunities that benefit the global gaming community.”

Sebastian Luna, Co-Founder and Commercial Manager at G&M News, shared his perspective on the partnership:

“Partnering with SCCG Management is a natural step in our mission to connect and empower the global gaming community. Together, we aim to amplify the reach of innovative ideas, offering our readers invaluable tools to navigate the evolving industry landscape. By combining G&M News' commitment to high-quality, original content with SCCG's unparalleled expertise, we are excited to create impactful opportunities that drive progress across Latin America and beyond.”

As a trusted resource for the gaming and betting sectors, G&M News focuses on delivering stories, ideas, technologies, and innovations that shape the gaming universe. Its vision to become a global benchmark for original content aligns seamlessly with SCCG Management's role as a connector of industry leaders and driver of strategic initiatives worldwide.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in creating opportunities for growth and innovation in the gambling industry while fostering a shared vision of excellence and collaboration.

About G&M News

G&M News is a gaming and betting news platform that provides operators and providers worldwide with insights into the people, ideas, and technologies shaping the industry. With a focus on Ibero-American markets and an expanding global reach, G&M News is a trusted source of original, impactful content for decision-makers in the gaming sector.



About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.



"CONTACT"

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.